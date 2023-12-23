The Bear's Jeremy Allen White Replaces Hugh Jackman As Wolverine In MCU Fanart

Since 2000, the X-Men team has maintained a consistent presence at the movies. From that year to 2020, 20th Century Fox brought the team to the big screen, shining a spotlight on some of Marvel Comics' most popular mutant heroes. Hugh Jackman's take on Wolverine received the biggest spotlight of them all, appearing in team-up and solo films alike to become a comic book movie legend. He's even slated to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Multiverse Saga, but it stands to reason fans will see a different actor take on the role down the road. In recent years, the internet has been dominated by discussions of who could possibly come along to replace Jackman.

Among the numerous Wolverine fan castings that have cropped up online over the years, one of the most intriguing is Jeremy Allen White of "The Bear" and "The Iron Claw" fame. Instagram user @21xfour drives home just how well-suited he is for the character in a piece of art they put together. The piece seen above gives White Wolverine's signature hairstyle and mutton chops, in addition to a casual outfit and adamantium claws. Suffice to say, if White were to join the MCU as Logan and look anything close to this artwork, he'd at least be a more than worthy visual successor to Jackman.

Unfortunately, when it comes to acting work, White doesn't appear to have anything remotely close to the MCU on his radar.