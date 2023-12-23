The Bear's Jeremy Allen White Replaces Hugh Jackman As Wolverine In MCU Fanart
Since 2000, the X-Men team has maintained a consistent presence at the movies. From that year to 2020, 20th Century Fox brought the team to the big screen, shining a spotlight on some of Marvel Comics' most popular mutant heroes. Hugh Jackman's take on Wolverine received the biggest spotlight of them all, appearing in team-up and solo films alike to become a comic book movie legend. He's even slated to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Multiverse Saga, but it stands to reason fans will see a different actor take on the role down the road. In recent years, the internet has been dominated by discussions of who could possibly come along to replace Jackman.
Among the numerous Wolverine fan castings that have cropped up online over the years, one of the most intriguing is Jeremy Allen White of "The Bear" and "The Iron Claw" fame. Instagram user @21xfour drives home just how well-suited he is for the character in a piece of art they put together. The piece seen above gives White Wolverine's signature hairstyle and mutton chops, in addition to a casual outfit and adamantium claws. Suffice to say, if White were to join the MCU as Logan and look anything close to this artwork, he'd at least be a more than worthy visual successor to Jackman.
Unfortunately, when it comes to acting work, White doesn't appear to have anything remotely close to the MCU on his radar.
White doesn't currently seem too interested in projects like MCU blockbusters
The iconic nature of Hugh Jackman's portrayal of Wolverine aside, the X-Men team staple is a tough role to cast. If one is seeking comic accuracy, the actor they need should be short, stocky, and able to play the role stoic, rageful, and, in instances where he's mentoring up-and-coming X-Men, stern yet fatherly. Jeremy Allen White has proven throughout his acting tenure that he embodies most of these physical and emotional qualifications. The thing is, he doesn't have much desire to pursue MCU flicks at this point, especially after trying out for a Marvel-like production previously.
Speaking to GQ, White shared that he once went into an audition for an MCU-like production in the wrong way. "I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude," he explained. "I think I played it all wrong ... 'Tell me about why should I do your movie' ... They were like, 'F*** you,'" the actor recalled. He went on to explain that he'd much rather work on a "$25 million drama that I think most actors want to make" than enter a sprawling blockbuster superhero universe. Thus, it seems unwise for fans to hold their breath if you're waiting on the announcement that he's the MCU's new Wolverine.
Perhaps someday, Jeremy Allen White will take a crack at the MCU, potentially even as Wolverine. For now, though, he's doing just fine elsewhere in Hollywood, sharpening his acting skills rather than adamantium claws.