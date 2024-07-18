Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 Review: A Sleepy Step To The Chaotic Karate Finale

To be honest, it feels a little strange to be writing a review of "Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 1. By this point, you've either accepted "Cobra Kai" into your heart — silly shenanigans and endless flashback sequences and all — or not. As the show heads into its final season, it feels ready to end with dignity (or what passes for dignity in the "Cobra Kai" world.) Everyone whose inner child needed healing has been healed, the kids are on the verge of adulthood, and it seems like it's at the right place to end. But while Season 6 has some satisfying character arc closure, the fact that almost everyone seems emotionally healthy makes it less chaotic — and a little bit less fun — than some of its earlier seasons.

Miyagi-Do Karate and Eagle Fang (or Miyagi Fang, or Eagle-Do, or whatever portmanteau they end up going with) have managed a major coup in the karate world by securing an invitation to the prestigious Sekai Taikai tournament. Once there, they'll do battle against the best that the international karate community can throw at them. But they have to get there first (what happens when they arrive is a matter for Season 6 Part 2.) In the meantime, they still have a host of minor issues to wade through on the home front.

First of all, there's the little issue of how Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny's (William Zabka) new dojo is going to be run, now that their respective karate styles have been Frankensteined together. Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and his friends are on the cusp of applying for college, Johnny's embarking on a new life with Miguel's mother and their unborn child, and Daniel has convinced his wife that after this tournament, he's going to retire from the karate game. So it seems like everything's coming to a natural conclusion. Of course, there's still the matter of the Sekai Taikai and selecting which members of the dojo are going to compete, a decision that is bound to ruffle a few feathers. And it wouldn't be "Cobra Kai" if there weren't several ghosts from the past floating around to create some added chaos.