James Marsden's Marvel Tease Makes Us Think Cyclops Is In Deadpool 3

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is gearing up to be one of the most long-awaited Marvel projects in recent memory. On top of Hugh Jackman clawing his way back to the silver screen as everyone's favorite cigar-puffin' mutant, the third "Deadpool" movie seems ready to bring back a host of other characters, like an "X-Men" villain who hasn't been seen in 18 years. While fans continue to anxiously wait for the film's release — it hits theaters this year on July 26 — they're hopeful to see some of their favorite mutant heroes return alongside Jackman's Wolverine, like James Marsden's Scott Summers, AKA Cyclops.

Throughout the film's production, an endless row of reports have claimed that several original X-Men from previous films will be returning for "Deadpool & Wolverine." When asked by The Playlist about potentially donning that iconic ruby quartz visor again, Marsden pretty craftily moonwalked around the question in a way that only a Marvel actor could. "I keep hearing about that. I can't walk down the street without someone asking me so evidently there's a lot of chatter about that. It'd be fun," the actor said while promoting "Knox Goes Away" alongside Michael Keaton. Interestingly, Marsden made a point to mention how close the production of "Sonic 3" was to the third "Deadpool" flick. "We just wrapped [Sonic 3] actually. We were near the Deadpool stages up there in Pinewood actually ... Yeah, this is a little bit of a Pandora's box."

Whether or not fans get to see the "Jury Duty" actor return as Cyclops, everyone seems to be in agreement that not only was Marsden perfect for the role, but he and the character simply deserved more during their cinematic outing.