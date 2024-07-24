Deadpool & Wolverine Looks To Be The Lowest Rated Deadpool Yet

Reviews for "Deadpool & Wolverine" are coming in quickly as the film's premiere date quickly approaches. While most of them point to a strong performance for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's only big-screen release for 2024, it's worth noting that the movie's critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes doesn't quite reach the heights of the two films that came before it.

At the time of writing, "Deadpool & Wolverine" boasts a 79% critic rating, which falls short of the 85% and 84% scores garnered by "Deadpool" in 2016 and "Deadpool 2" in 2018. That's not bad at all, but probably not what one would expect from a movie that many believe could make or break the MCU. The film, after all, marks the MCU debuts of the film's titular characters, respectively played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, and its R-rating opens up new possibilities for a franchise that had long toed the family-friendly line for Disney.

Time will tell if "Deadpool & Wolverine" makes up for the comparatively lukewarm box-office figures generated by recent projects like "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and (especially) "The Marvels." But while critics have been saying a lot of nice things about the film ahead of its debut in theaters, some have pointed out quite clearly that it might not be everyone's cup of tea.