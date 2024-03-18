Disney Paid $8 Billion For Marvel & Star Wars - Here's How Much They've Made Since

The Walt Disney Company has spilled the tea on how much they've earned from purchasing Star Wars and Marvel. In a report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company outlined its corporate strategy, promising further returns for shareholders. The report mentions that Disney has made approximately $12 billion since purchasing Lucasfilm, the company behind Star Wars and Indiana Jones, for $4 billion in 2012. The House of Mouse says this is a 2.9x return on investment — fueled in part thanks to box office behemoths like "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Marvel, which Disney bought in 2009 for $4 billion, has been slightly more lucrative — a 3.3x return on investment, or around $13.2 billion.

The bid to be transparent comes at a time when the media company is in a proxy war fight with Nelson Peltz and is hoping to persuade shareholders to stick with the current board of directors. By highlighting their successes with Marvel and Star Wars, the current board of directors and CEO Bob Iger are illustrating how much their investments are paying off. Those franchises are two of Disney's marquee intellectual properties, evidenced by their prominence in cinemas, on the company's streaming service, and in theme park offerings around the world. As tensions heat up with Peltz, Iger is eager to bring focus back to Disney after multiple box office bombs.