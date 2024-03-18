Disney Paid $8 Billion For Marvel & Star Wars - Here's How Much They've Made Since
The Walt Disney Company has spilled the tea on how much they've earned from purchasing Star Wars and Marvel. In a report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company outlined its corporate strategy, promising further returns for shareholders. The report mentions that Disney has made approximately $12 billion since purchasing Lucasfilm, the company behind Star Wars and Indiana Jones, for $4 billion in 2012. The House of Mouse says this is a 2.9x return on investment — fueled in part thanks to box office behemoths like "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Marvel, which Disney bought in 2009 for $4 billion, has been slightly more lucrative — a 3.3x return on investment, or around $13.2 billion.
The bid to be transparent comes at a time when the media company is in a proxy war fight with Nelson Peltz and is hoping to persuade shareholders to stick with the current board of directors. By highlighting their successes with Marvel and Star Wars, the current board of directors and CEO Bob Iger are illustrating how much their investments are paying off. Those franchises are two of Disney's marquee intellectual properties, evidenced by their prominence in cinemas, on the company's streaming service, and in theme park offerings around the world. As tensions heat up with Peltz, Iger is eager to bring focus back to Disney after multiple box office bombs.
Where did Marvel and Star Wars' billions come from?
Since acquiring Marvel and Lucasfilm, Disney has released several films, streaming projects, and theme park attractions, and created multiple merchandise offerings. Disney's positive financial receipts reflect the revenue generated from titles that have premiered since the purchases. The revenue is directly associated with factors like profits from theatrical and digital releases, as well as consumer products. So, when Disney says that buying Lucasfilm led to $12 billion, this means that they're lumping in the profit from the $2 billion-grossing "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
However, Disney made it clear that the profits from their $8 billion acquisitions don't include "derivative revenue streams," such as theme park attractions. Disney has gone all in on Marvel and Star Wars when it comes to their parks. The company notably introduced Galaxy's Edge and Avengers Campus, two themed areas that feature rides and consumer goods based on Star Wars and Marvel, respectively.
While the company is reeling in profits from both properties, it should be noted that execs are actively retooling strategies. Major changes are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2024, as the company tones down its offerings; "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the only new movie this year. Meanwhile, Star Wars is returning to the big screen very soon with "The Mandalorian & Grogu" – the franchise's first theatrical project since 2019.