Deadpool & Wolverine's Place In The MCU Timeline Has Been Confirmed

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is arguably the most anticipated film of the year. Not only is it the first Marvel Cinematic Universe project to be rated R, but the threequel is the first time the X-Men characters will be folded into the larger, interconnected universe. While we know the Time Variance Authority is partially responsible for Deadpool's (Ryan Reynolds) MCU debut, there's still a lot we don't know about the Shawn Levy-directed pic. What can be confirmed is that the Merc with a Mouth's latest adventure takes place six years after "Deadpool 2." This detail was revealed in the latest issue of Total Film magazine.

The X-Men movie timeline is convoluted and contradictory, which makes this key detail difficult to unravel. Deadpool's entire movie timeline is even more complicated because of the hero's fourth-wall breaking nature. "Deadpool 2" references "Logan" but takes place years before what was initially considered Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) final flick. If we assume that "Deadpool 2" takes place in 2018, the year it was released, that would make the threequel set in 2024.

If "Deadpool 3" is set in 2024, then it makes the entire MCU timeline even more complex. That means the film is set before the events of the Disney+ shows "Ms. Marvel" and "Secret Invasion," which take place in 2025. The events of 2023's "The Marvels" happen after those "contemporary" entries. Seeing as the X-Men franchise is now under the Marvel Studios banner, it's fair to say that the upcoming R-rated film will acknowledge its place in the timeline, one way or another.