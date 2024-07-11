Why Cassandra Nova From Deadpool & Wolverine Looks So Familiar

The story of "X-Men" villain Cassandra Nova is full of darkness and despair. Essentially the evil twin of Charles Xavier, she is hellbent on destroying mutants everywhere, making her quite the adversary to Marvel's heroes. "Deadpool & Wolverine" introduces Nova to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Emma Corrin has accepted the task of bringing the ruthless baddie to life. That said, some fans might be wondering where they can find the performer outside the glitz and glam of multiverse-hopping superhero flicks.

Corrin is a relative newcomer to Hollywood circles, but fans will recognize them from some high-profile roles nonetheless. The British actor broke onto the scene in 2017, but their first notable credit was on the detective drama "Grantchester," which centers around cops solving crimes in 1950s Cambridgeshire. However, it didn't take long until Corrin captured the attention of international audiences, especially after a part in a DC show followed by an award-winning Netflix series shortly after.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" will undoubtedly catapult Corrin further into the mainstream, and their future looks bright. Until then, let's take a trip down memory lane and explore some of the roles that brought them to the dance in the first place.