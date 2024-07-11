Why Cassandra Nova From Deadpool & Wolverine Looks So Familiar
The story of "X-Men" villain Cassandra Nova is full of darkness and despair. Essentially the evil twin of Charles Xavier, she is hellbent on destroying mutants everywhere, making her quite the adversary to Marvel's heroes. "Deadpool & Wolverine" introduces Nova to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Emma Corrin has accepted the task of bringing the ruthless baddie to life. That said, some fans might be wondering where they can find the performer outside the glitz and glam of multiverse-hopping superhero flicks.
Corrin is a relative newcomer to Hollywood circles, but fans will recognize them from some high-profile roles nonetheless. The British actor broke onto the scene in 2017, but their first notable credit was on the detective drama "Grantchester," which centers around cops solving crimes in 1950s Cambridgeshire. However, it didn't take long until Corrin captured the attention of international audiences, especially after a part in a DC show followed by an award-winning Netflix series shortly after.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" will undoubtedly catapult Corrin further into the mainstream, and their future looks bright. Until then, let's take a trip down memory lane and explore some of the roles that brought them to the dance in the first place.
Pennyworth (2019)
Emma Corrin's big break in Hollywood came courtesy of "Pennyworth," Epix and HBO Max's origin story about Batman's trusted guardian, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon). The show details the titular butler's life before he started working for the Wayne family, dating back to his days as an agent who fought fascists in the streets of London. Alfred also had a love interest during those years, played by none other than Corrin.
Corrin's character, Esme Winikus, has a recurring role on "Pennyworth" Season 1. She's a dancer and aspiring actress who steals Alfred's heart. Their romance is short-lived, however, as maintaining a healthy romance is challenging — and, quite frankly, dangerous — in Alfred's line of work. Despite their short stint on "Pennyworth," Corrin enjoyed playing the character, as it allowed them to play a multi-faceted part. "I admire [Emse's] sensitivity, her moments of vulnerability and also those moments of intense bravery and strength," the actor told CBR. "So I suppose I'm proud of showcasing her complexity as a person."
"Pennyworth" was canceled by HBO Max after three seasons, but for Corrin, the series was arguably a stepping stone to bigger and better things. Their next role also saw them play a complex character, one based on a real-life figure.
The Crown (2020)
Landing a notable role in a DC project is a great way to kickstart one's Hollywood career. However, Netflix's historical drama "The Crown" is one of the biggest shows on streaming, and Emma Corrin got to play a very famous member of the British royal family.
Corrin portrayed Princess Diana on "The Crown" Season 4, and the world took notice. The true-to-life chapter follows Queen Elizabeth II's (Olivia Colman) reign from 1979 until 1990 — a period which sees Lady Diana Spencer marry Prince Charles. Corrin's performance as the Princess of Wales earned them a Golden Globe award, but some people had reservations about them getting the part early on.
While speaking to The Guardian, Corrin recalled their agent telling them to lower their expectations after auditioning for the role, assuming they wouldn't get it. Additionally, Corrin's closest friends didn't expect them to deliver the goods, at least from their own perspective. "They said they were worried about not being able to lose themselves in this series because it was me," Corrin explained. "But weirdly, after I showed them an episode, it was as if it wasn't me there [on screen]." Needless to say, Corrin proved their doubters wrong and then some.
My Policeman (2022)
In 2022, Emma Corrin starred alongside Harry Styles and David Dawson in "My Policeman," a romantic drama set against the backdrop of 1950s Britain. The story sees Corrin and Styles play Marion and Tom, a young couple living in Brighton. Tom is also the titular policeman tasked with upholding the law — until he begins a same-sex affair with a man called Patrick (Dawson), even though it's illegal.
"My Policeman" is another project Corrin was attracted to because it explores nuanced characters, and the role of Marion really appealed to their tastes as a performer. "I'm really drawn to storytelling, like any story that's complex and intrigues me and I feel it will be a challenge," Corrin told Elle Canada. "And I think that I found Marion intriguing because of the complexity of her story, her journey."
"My Policeman" received some positive reviews, and the cast was the first-ever ensemble to win the Toronto International Film Festival's Tribute Award for Performance. That accolade is usually reserved for individuals, but the actors' collective performance clearly impressed the judges enough to make a historic exception to the rule.