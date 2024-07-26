The Rings Of Power Season 2 Trailer Reveals Characters We Never Saw Coming
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 2 is right around the corner, and Amazon Studios dropped a gargantuan trailer as it took San Diego Comic-Con by storm in the lead up to its August 29 premiere date. The nearly four-minute-long clip is a doozy, dropping hints about everything from Annatar to Shelob, Bombadil to Barrow-wights.
By far, though, the biggest standout from the bunch is the arrival of Entwives. The female Entish counterparts are a legendary part of Middle-earth by the time of "The Lord of the Rings." In the books, Treebeard sings about them and the tragic story of how the Ents lost the Entwives thousands of years earlier in the Second Age. During "The Rings of Power" Season 2, that fateful parting hasn't yet come. In fact, the calamitous ending of the Entwives will likely take place toward the end of the series, which makes introducing them now the perfect move.
The first of the two Entwife moments in the clip occurs shortly after the 2:30 mark, as an unnamed Entwife says, in her people's labored, resinous tone of voice, "Forgiveness takes an age." We see a close-up of a tree with a carven face and branches with flowers in bloom. Near the 3:00 mark, we get a dim, nighttime scene with someone (Arondir?) looking up at a short Ent-like tree. The humanoid arboreal form suddenly moves forward, striking out at the tiny figure before it. Even if it is one of our heroes the Entwife is attacking, the violence is right in line with "The Lord of the Rings." The first time Treebeard meets Merry and Pippin, he mistakes them for Orcs and nearly squashes them on sight.
A packed trailer with lots of exciting reveals
Amazon Studios packed the Season 2 trailer with a carousel of exciting reveals. We see the arid region of Rhún in greater detail, including more footage in what appears to be a sandy, cult-like temple. There are servants that look a bit like the Mystics from Season 1, and this time, they are surrounding an apparent leader (could this be another Wizard? Is it Saruman? A Blue Wizard?) We also see the overpowered Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear) in action for the first time, as he interacts with Daniel Weyman's The Stranger. There are also several battle sequences and even a Boromir-like shot of an unidentified Elven warrior (shown from behind) staggering with multiple barbed shafts sticking out of their torso.
Season 2 has been billed as villain-focused, and there are plenty of baddies in the trailer. We see the Barrow-wights, which the show is adapting for the first time for Season 2, in ghoulish, floating action. A grumpy Balrog leaps into a fissure, forming a fiery blade mid-jump and using it to slow its fall. We see an arachnid form that looks like a mini Shelob (rumored to cameo in the season). A massive, lumbering hill troll is shown from the neck down. And, of course, Sauron (Charlie Vickers) introduces himself as a "sharer of gifts." Ominous words for a version of the Dark Lord with the secret name Annatar.
Finally, we have rings. Lots of rings. The titular jewelry is everywhere. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) dons Nenya. Durin III (Peter Mullan) won't give up a ring. Sauron demands the Nine Rings (eventually for Mortal Men) from Celebrimbor. Everything is pointing to a much bigger story once Season 2 kicks off on August 29.