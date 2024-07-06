Lord Of The Rings: Who Are The Barrow-Wights In Rings Of Power Season 2?

In late June, Empire Magazine teased its upcoming issue with a closer look at a new set of villains appearing in "The Rings of Power" Season 2: Tolkien's infamous Barrow-wights. The site reported that the characters would be doing battle with these terrifying ghouls in the upcoming episodes, describing them as "figures drawn from Tolkien's source material that are finally making their way to the screen."

Where in the source material do the Barrow-wights come from? Why weren't they in Jackson's adaptations 20 years ago? Who even are these guys? The previously unadapted terrors of the night appear in Tolkien's "The Fellowship of the Ring" book during a side adventure with Tom Bombadil (a powerful character who is also supposed to feature in Season 2 of "The Rings of Power"). Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin encounter the ghastly creatures in an unexpected and surprisingly horrific episode that puts the supernatural beings on par with other Middle-earth wraiths, like the Nazgûl and the Army of the Dead.

And yet, the Barrow-wights aren't copies of those spectral beings. They represent their own unique iteration of the supernatural side of Middle-earth. At first glance, they aren't directly serving Sauron (like the Ringwraiths) or redeeming themselves (like the Army of the Dead). The Barrow-wights exist outside of the larger Sauron strategy, and, like the Balrog and Shelob, terrorize others in their own way. Nevertheless, as we'll see in a minute, they do ultimately trace their evil ways back to the powers of the Dark Lord and his servants. Let's dig a little deeper into who the Barrow-wights are, where they come from, and how they could factor into "The Rings of Power" storyline.