Why You Rarely See Cobie Smulders On Screen Anymore

Cobie Smulders is well-known for her breakout role on the CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother." For nine seasons, the actress played Robin Scherbatsky, a Canadian who moved to New York to start her life as a journalist. Her character met a group of great friends along the way, revealed her secret past life as a teen pop star, and landed a dream job.

Smulders also had a significant movie career during her time on CBS, joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2012 as Maria Hill, one of the top agents of SHIELD, in "The Avengers." As she appeared throughout the MCU, she continued to add other films to her resume, like the mockumentary "Killing Gunther," the romantic comedy "Results," satirical comedies like "They Came Together" and "Grassroots," and dramas like "Unexpected" and "Safe Haven."

Though the actress appeared in other TV series after her time as Robin Scherbatsky came to a close, like the Netflix series "Friends from College" and "Arrested Development," it may feel like you haven't seen Smulders on screen in a bit. If you've been wondering where she is since hanging up her hockey stick and putting her days with Nick Fury behind her, here's everything to know about what Cobie Smulders from "How I Met Your Mother" is up to now.