Secret Invasion: Cobie Smulders' Reaction To Learning Maria Hill's Fate Was Fury-Ous

"Secret Invasion" is only two episodes into its six-episode run, and characters are already dropping like flies. Episode 1 killed Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) after revealing he was a Skrull, only for Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) to meet her end by the time credits rolled. While some think that "Secret Invasion" made a huge mistake with the character deaths, it set the tone for the show going forward, and Smulders recognizes that, despite having her tenure as Hill come to an end.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly following her character's death, Smulders revealed that she knew Hill wasn't long for the world when Marvel Studios approached her for "Secret Invasion," explaining that her death was necessary for Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) story to move forward. "I understood the level of tension and emotion that we were going to get to see from Fury," Smulders said. "I think that's what the series is about, getting to know and understand this character that people have been so intrigued by for so long. Hill's passing certainly lends itself to his emotions going forward and, really, the way that he makes his decisions because he is so upset."

While Smulders is sad to see Hill go, the actress, just like her MCU counterpart, was willing to take the hit for Fury, the focal point of "Secret Invasion." The Disney+ series is a Nick Fury story, with Hill's death adding to his already immense guilt.