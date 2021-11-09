Everything Impeachment: American Crime Story Got Right

"Impeachment" is the third season of the FX drama series "American Crime Story," which covers a recent scandal in American memory. After Season 1 chronicled O.J. Simpson's murder trial and Season 2 detailed the killing of Gianni Versace, Season 3 deals with the impeachment of President Bill Clinton (Clive Owen).

Anyone who lived through the scandal remembers how much it dominated the media. But "Impeachment" aims to tell different sides of the story than what most journalists covered the first time around. While President Clinton and his wife, Hillary (Edie Falco), do factor into the story, they're not the main characters. Instead, "Impeachment" focuses on former White House intern Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) and her friend and ultimate betrayer, Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), giving plenty of screen time to their experiences and motivations. It also follows Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford) and her lawsuit against the president for sexual harassment. But rather than reduce Jones to a caricature, "Impeachment" explores how thoroughly manipulated she was.

While some elements of "Impeachment" are fictional — like any show that dramatizes real events — it's very much based on fact. The basis for "Impeachment" is Jeffrey Toobin's 1999 book, "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President." But it's also based on direct personal accounts from some of the people involved. Monica Lewinsky actually served as a producer Season 3, giving the writers firsthand insight into what happened (via Variety).

With "Impeachment: American Crime Story" airing its finale on Nov. 9, 2021, it's time to look back on the major points that the show got right.