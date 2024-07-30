Yellowstone: 5 Reasons Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton Deserves To Die

Everyone has to go sometime, and Jamie Dutton's (Wes Bentley) time has nearly run out. It's not that he's more evil than any of his Dutton half-siblings — no one in the world of "Yellowstone" comes out of the show without a ding and a dent to their soul. It's just that Jamie is the one who's plotted frequently against his stepfather and his siblings, without compunction and in an attempt to gain wealth, identity, and respect independent of his family's name.

While on some level it's admirable that he wants to be seen for his own skills and not as an adjunct of the Dutton clan, there's been a price for that — and that price involves pasting a target on his head that nearly every one of his siblings wants to hit. People tend to not last long when they run afoul of the Duttons, and Jamie has outlived many a weasel who's had it out for John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and the others. But here's why he should meet his maker in the back end of Season 5.