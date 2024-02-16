Yellowstone: Why Jamie Dutton Wants To Kill John, According To Wes Bentley

While "Yellowstone" is ending after Season 5, the TV franchise that the show spawned — which already includes multiple spin-offs — will live on. In fact, three "Yellowstone" stars may return in an upcoming Matthew McConaughey sequel series. However, Kevin Costner's John Dutton will reportedly not even return for Season 5, Part 2, all but guaranteeing some sort of dramatic end for his character. One possibility, of course, is that John dies at the hands of his son Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), fulfilling a murder plot introduced at the end of Season 5, Part 1. Lending credence to this theory is an interview TVLine conducted in which Bentley outlines precisely why Jamie wants to kill his father.

"After John ran for governor and became the thing he said he hated, Jamie started to have a change of perspective," Bentley said. "... The deity is gone. I think that's why Jamie's choosing to try to have him killed. [He realizes that his] life would be much better without him, which is a big change for Jamie."

Bentley had already considered the possibility that Jamie might commit patricide as far back as Season 1. That said, prior to the storyline in which John becomes governor, Bentley believed that John's death would have crushed Jamie. Heading into Season 5, Part 2, however, that weight has been lifted, leaving Jamie free to covet a life liberated from the weight of his father's expectations.