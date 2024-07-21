The Untold Truth Of The Boys Movie That Never Happened

Before Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys" dished up love sausages, Herogasm, and exploding heads, a long-term plan involved the production of a movie about the likes of Billy Butcher, Hughie Campbell, and Homelander. Several big stars circled the project, while "The Other Guys" and "Anchorman" director Adam McKay pushed hard to make it a reality. Ultimately, Hollywood held up the crucifix to this idea, believing that an R-rated, smug-as-a-mug comic book movie could never work. (By the way, "Deadpool" says hi and thanks for all the chimichangas that $782.6 million bought him in 2016!)

Considering how successful the show is, even if "The Boys" changed things from the comics, it proved to be a wise decision to go the streaming route in the end. That said, all us non-Supes are curious creatures, and we wonder what could have been had "The Boys" reached the big screen back in the day. Numerous questions reverberate, such as, Would a film have secured the talents of Simon Pegg and Russell Crowe for the roles of Hughie and Butcher respectively? What budget challenges did the filmmakers face? And would it wrap up neatly as a trilogy? Well, it's a good thing there are answers available here. So let's head back to the not-so-distant past of the early 2010s to find out more about "The Boys" movie that never, ever happened.