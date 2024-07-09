Russell Crowe Hated Gladiator More Than You Think

For better or worse, Russell Crowe's life changed when he was cast as the headliner in Ridley Scott's "Gladiator." The pic, which emerged as a cultural phenomenon in 2000, became a box office juggernaut, grossing north of $450 million. The historical epic's pronounced success launched Crowe to international superstardom, giving him his first (and to date only) Oscar. Despite the movie being considered by many as one of the best action movies of all time, Crowe seems to absolutely detest his star-making picture.

While speaking with Vanity Fair in 2023, the New Zealand actor opened up about why he first hated the film. "At the core of what we were doing was a great concept, but the script, it was rubbish. Absolute rubbish," Crowe candidly stated. While he had no qualms about taking on a leading role, the actor was less than enthusiastic about the release's narrative and some of its creative choices. The "Pope's Exorcist" star was particularly critical about how certain gladiators in the film had endorsement deals. While this inclusion was historically accurate, it just didn't jive well with Crowe, who felt that modern audiences would mock it.

While "Gladiator" is widely thought of as one of the best films from the 2000s, Crowe was initially so annoyed by some of the creative decisions that he considered taking drastic measures. "The energy around what we were doing was very fractured," he said. "I did think, a couple times, maybe my best option is just to get on a plane and get out of here, you know?"