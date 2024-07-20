TV Roles That Were Recast For Tragic Reasons

The following article includes frank discussion of mental illness, addiction, and suicide.

These days it's fairly common for characters on even the biggest shows to come and go. So when an actor wants to say goodbye to a series, their character is often written out or even killed off. But sometimes, the show doesn't want to lose a great character just because the actor playing them has to leave, and a new actor is brought in to take over. There are many reasons that iconic TV characters have to be recast: It might be because of a salary dispute, a scheduling conflict, or even a fight with producers.

Regrettably, though, some of the most unexpected TV recasts have come as the result of bitter tragedy. Whether because of illness, death, or personal struggle, there have been times when a key actor was lost due to awful circumstances and a replacement was needed. Some you may be aware of, others you may never have known about — in some cases, the reasons for these recastings were kept private for years.