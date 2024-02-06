5 Beloved Sitcoms Like The Big Bang Theory That Launched Multiple Spin-Offs

When "The Big Bang Theory" made its debut in 2007, no one dreamed it would run for 12 seasons, score 10 Emmy Awards and spawn a popular prequel-style spin-off. At Comic-Con San Diego in 2008, series co-creator Chuck Lorre even admitted the original concept for the show was less than stellar. "We did the 'Big Bang' pilot about two and a half years ago, and it sucked," he said, as reported by CBR. "But there were two remarkable things that worked perfectly, and that was Johnny [Galecki] and Jim [Parsons]. We rewrote the thing entirely, and then we were blessed with Kaley [Cuoco] and Simon [Helberg] and Kunal [Nayyar]."

Producers were blessed a second time with the "Young Sheldon" spin-off. The series stars Iain Armitage as a child version of Parsons' BBT character Sheldon Cooper. In 2022, Variety reported that "Young Sheldon" was the most-watched broadcast television comedy of the season. Given the success of both "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon," it's no surprise that in 2019, Lorre told The Hollywood Reporter that he had thought about spin-off ideas for other "BBT" characters.

Five years later, with "Young Sheldon" ending a seven-season run, a new series focusing on "Young Sheldon" characters Georgie and Mandy (played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment) is in the works for CBS, per Variety. If the deal comes to fruition, it will put "The Big Bang Theory" on a prestigious — and rather short — list of beloved TV sitcoms that have spun off into at least three connected shows.