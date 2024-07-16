A TV Channel Removes This Simpsons Episode After Trump's Attempted Assassination

There have been various times "The Simpsons" freakishly predicted the future, with arguably the most famous being how the animated sitcom predicted Donald Trump's presidency. But did the show predict another crucial event in his life? Probably not, but that didn't stop U.K.'s Channel 4 from pulling an episode that could be seen as being in bad taste in the aftermath of the assassination attempt on the former president during a rally on July 13.

The episode in question is Season 7's "Lisa the Iconoclast," which is about Lisa discovering that Springfield's founder, Jebediah Springfield, was a fraud and a pirate, in stark contrast to the normal loving visage he enjoys from the townspeople. It was supposed to air the afternoon of July 14, and there are actually two moments that could be seen as in bad taste.

The first comes when Springfield attempts to kill President George Washington, only to walk away in defeat. The next comes when Lisa (Yeardley Smith) addresses the people of Springfield to reveal the truth, only to stop herself at the last moment, realizing the lie is more comforting. As Lisa walks away, a sniper referenced earlier in the sequence takes a shot with a bullet hitting the stage. With two people dying at Trump's rally, including the shooter, it was probably best for Channel 4 to err on the side of caution.