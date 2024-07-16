The Pulled Commercial Featuring Donald Trump's Assailant

The gunman whom authorities say opened fire at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13, was featured in a now-controversial 2022 commercial for investment firm BlackRock.

On Monday, the company confirmed that Thomas Matthew Crooks was one of several Bethel Park High School students who appeared in the advertisement, which was pulled in the aftermath of the shooting. "In 2022, we ran an ad featuring a teacher from Bethel Park High School, in which several unpaid students briefly appeared in the background, including Thomas Matthew Crooks," read a statement issued by BlackRock to CBS MoneyWatch. "We will make all video footage available to the appropriate authorities, and we have removed the video from circulation out of respect for the victims."

As seen in a copy of the commercial shared by the New York Post, the commercial centers on economics teacher Brian DeLallo, who, at the time of the ad, taught the subject to advanced placement and honors classes at Bethel Park. He discusses the importance of financial well-being while BlackRock, for its part, emphasizes its role in managing pension plans for public school teachers in the U.S. As for Crooks, he is first seen early in the clip, listening to DeLallo's lecture, and he makes a second, similarly brief appearance toward the end while seemingly participating in a class discussion, though he isn't heard speaking in either scene.