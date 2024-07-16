The New Deadpool 3 Trailer's Wildest MCU Debut Tease Is Not Lady Deadpool

A new teaser dropped for "Deadpool & Wolverine" a little over a week before the movie drops in theaters, which will finally end a year and change of rumors and speculation. No matter what happens, "Deadpool & Wolverine" will undoubtedly blow us all away with a combination of humor and action. The emphasis of the latest trailer seems to be on how there's going to be quite a few Deadpools in the movie, with a great deal of chatter surrounding Lady Deadpool and which famous blonde lady might play her. Blake Lively? Taylor Swift? Or some random third option!

However, Lady Deadpool isn't even the wildest variant in the trailer, as that distinction belongs to the debut of what appears to be a Cowboy Deadpool, complete with spurs on his boots and a pistol strapped to his side. At first glance, this just seems like a joke to imply there's a cowboy reality in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The same concept has been utilized by "Futurama" and "Rick and Morty," so it would seem "Deadpool & Wolverine" will dive into the same well. But this might not be any old Cowboy Deadpool and could, in fact, be the Deadpool Kid from Marvel Comics, and there are some implications to unpack there.