The New Deadpool 3 Trailer's Wildest MCU Debut Tease Is Not Lady Deadpool
A new teaser dropped for "Deadpool & Wolverine" a little over a week before the movie drops in theaters, which will finally end a year and change of rumors and speculation. No matter what happens, "Deadpool & Wolverine" will undoubtedly blow us all away with a combination of humor and action. The emphasis of the latest trailer seems to be on how there's going to be quite a few Deadpools in the movie, with a great deal of chatter surrounding Lady Deadpool and which famous blonde lady might play her. Blake Lively? Taylor Swift? Or some random third option!
However, Lady Deadpool isn't even the wildest variant in the trailer, as that distinction belongs to the debut of what appears to be a Cowboy Deadpool, complete with spurs on his boots and a pistol strapped to his side. At first glance, this just seems like a joke to imply there's a cowboy reality in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The same concept has been utilized by "Futurama" and "Rick and Morty," so it would seem "Deadpool & Wolverine" will dive into the same well. But this might not be any old Cowboy Deadpool and could, in fact, be the Deadpool Kid from Marvel Comics, and there are some implications to unpack there.
Who is Cowboy Deadpool?
When it comes to the Deadpool Kid, the "Kid" in this instance refers to him being an old-timey gunslinger and not a literal child, although we know Babypool, Deadpool”s cutest variant, will be in the movie thanks to a toy leak. The Deadpool Kid was introduced in 2010's "Deadpool: Merc With a Mouth" #7 by Victor Gischler, Rob Liefeld, Matt Milla, Kyle Baker, and Das Pastoras. As the name suggests, he's another version of Deadpool who's straight out of a classic Western. The proper Deadpool of Earth-616 actually ends up shooting the Deadpool Kid in the head in that same issue — although it's never easy to kill one of his kind — and he shows up again later.
Seeing other Deadpool variants in "Deadpool & Wolverine" shouldn't exactly come as a surprise. The Time Variance Authority factors heavily into the plot, seemingly picking Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) out of his reality and allowing him to interact with a Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) that let down his world. It's not out of the question for Deadpools from other universes to factor into the mix, like Cowboy Deadpool, Lady Deadpool, and Dogpool, but there could be something else going on here that could hint at other threats outside of Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), an X-Men villain ever scarier than Onslaught.
Is that a Deadpool army in the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer?
Within the Cowboy Deadpool shot in the new "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer, it's easy to overlook that there are other Deadpools walking in the same direction. It implies that it might not just be a few variants swinging by for cameo appearances. It could be a full-on Deadpool army, and it's possible they're not around to lend the main Merc with a Mouth a helping hand.
Remember when we said the Deadpool Kid comes back in the comics? He can be found again in the "Deadpool Kills Deadpool" storyline, from writer Cullen Bunn and artist Salva Espin. In this story, a rogue Deadpool, known affectionately as "Dreadpool," teams up with other variants to kill every other Deadpool in existence. Only the prime Deadpool of Earth-616 can stop Dreadpool in his tracks, and it's possible "Deadpool & Wolverine" could draw some inspiration from this plotline.
Many Marvel villains have been teased in prior "Deadpool 3" trailers, like Pyro (Aaron Stanford) and Alioth. There are bound to be some surprises, and it's possible Cassandra Nova will require some extra assistance to deal with this troublesome anti-hero. She could call upon numerous universes' versions of the titular character, leading to an all-out Deadpool war and maybe even some famous faces as other Deadpools (or Ryan Reynolds simply playing them all). It's a long shot, but it feels at home in this threequel. Fans can see how the movie actually plays out when "Deadpool & Wolverine" arrives in theaters on July 26.