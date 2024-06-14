Deadpool & Wolverine Toy Spoiled The Debut Of Marvel's Cutest Variant
This article contains minor spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine"
While director Shawn Levy has said that Marvel fans should prepare for the unexpected, the hype for "Deadpool & Wolverine" continues to grow. Some are excited to see Ryan Reynolds back as the Merc with a Mouth, while others are eager to see what Hugh Jackman is up to in his Wolverine comeback. Of course, with the inclusion of the Time Variance Authority, interest is high regarding the film's multiversal elements. Folks want to know who might show up, and which variants of our two heroes are in store. Thanks to a recent toy leak posted by @funkoinfo_ on X, formerly known as Twitter, we know of one of the cutest Deadpool variants yet.
First look at Deadpool & Wolverine Wave 2 Funko Pops! Credit: Me#deadpoolandwolverine pic.twitter.com/oKMrmrLp0I
— funkoinfo_ (@funkoinfo_) June 12, 2024
Per usual, Funko is on top of its Marvel tie-in merchandise, with Funko Pop! vinyl figures galore on the way to promote "Deadpool & Wolverine." One upcoming wave features several versions of Deadpool, a masked Wolverine, and a handful of Deadpool variants. Alongside Kidpool, Headpool, and the Deadpool's weirdest Marvel variant, Dogpool, there's Babypool, who's packed in with Wolverine. As the name implies, this version of Deadpool is a baby, complete with a shrunk-down red and black outfit and a binky with the character's logo across the front. Don't let his age fool you though — odds are he's just as crass and combative as his older counterparts.
While it'll be a treat for Deadpool fans to see Babypool and the other variants team up in "Deadpool & Wolverine," perhaps no one is more excited to see them on the big screen than one of Deadpool's creators, Rob Liefeld.
Rob Liefeld is excited to see Babypool take center stage
Babypool and the group of Deadpools surrounding him in "Deadpool & Wolverine" resemble a beloved faction from the pages of "Marvel Comics: the Deadpool Corps." This multiversal team of Deadpool variants came to exist at the start of the 2010s, featuring the likes of Deadpool, Lady Deadpool, Dogpool, Kidpool, Headpool, and so many more. Though it only stuck around for a few years, it remains adored by fans. Evidently, it also means a lot to Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld, who, despite retiring from the Deadpool character, expressed his excitement to see the Deadpool Corps take the mainstream spotlight.
"So excited to see Deadpool Corps. merch in mainstream retail outlets," Liefeld wrote in a post on X, attaching a stock image of the "Deadpool & Wolverine" Deadpool variants to it. He went on to recall a meeting between himself and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in 2022, where the idea to bring the wacky members of the Deadpool Corps to the Marvel Cinematic Universe came about. Liefeld wrote, "I was at a party with my wife and my manager and I was startled as Kevin Feige put his arms on my shoulders. 'Rob, I've been thinking about you, I've been meaning to talk to you as I've got Deadpool Corps. all over my desk back at the office!'" He added that he stressed the importance of Dogpool in particular — and who can blame him?
Babypool, Dogpool, and many of their fellow Deadpools will join forces when "Deadpool & Wolverine" premieres on July 26.