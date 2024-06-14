Deadpool & Wolverine Toy Spoiled The Debut Of Marvel's Cutest Variant

This article contains minor spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine"

While director Shawn Levy has said that Marvel fans should prepare for the unexpected, the hype for "Deadpool & Wolverine" continues to grow. Some are excited to see Ryan Reynolds back as the Merc with a Mouth, while others are eager to see what Hugh Jackman is up to in his Wolverine comeback. Of course, with the inclusion of the Time Variance Authority, interest is high regarding the film's multiversal elements. Folks want to know who might show up, and which variants of our two heroes are in store. Thanks to a recent toy leak posted by @funkoinfo_ on X, formerly known as Twitter, we know of one of the cutest Deadpool variants yet.

First look at Deadpool & Wolverine Wave 2 Funko Pops! Credit: Me#deadpoolandwolverine pic.twitter.com/oKMrmrLp0I — funkoinfo_ (@funkoinfo_) June 12, 2024

Per usual, Funko is on top of its Marvel tie-in merchandise, with Funko Pop! vinyl figures galore on the way to promote "Deadpool & Wolverine." One upcoming wave features several versions of Deadpool, a masked Wolverine, and a handful of Deadpool variants. Alongside Kidpool, Headpool, and the Deadpool's weirdest Marvel variant, Dogpool, there's Babypool, who's packed in with Wolverine. As the name implies, this version of Deadpool is a baby, complete with a shrunk-down red and black outfit and a binky with the character's logo across the front. Don't let his age fool you though — odds are he's just as crass and combative as his older counterparts.

While it'll be a treat for Deadpool fans to see Babypool and the other variants team up in "Deadpool & Wolverine," perhaps no one is more excited to see them on the big screen than one of Deadpool's creators, Rob Liefeld.