X-Men Villains That Are Scarier Than Onslaught

"X-Men '97" on Disney+ has already surpassed nearly everyone's wildest expectations. According to Variety, after just five days, the premiere episode of Season 1 of "X-Men '97" hit 4 million views. In addition, critics and audiences have loved the show, with Wealth of Geeks reviewer David Reddish writing, "The show, in sum, represents Marvel's best release in years. Yes, better than anything else in movies, live-action, streaming, or animation." "X-Men '97" also has an aggregate critic score of 99% on Rotten Tomatoes alongside a 94% audience score.

"X-Men '97" has been a huge hit, so it's unsurprising that fans are excited about the Season 1 finale and its villain set-up for Season 2. After weaving two different comic book stories into the show's three-part finale (Marvel's "Operation: Zero Tolerance" and "Fatal Attractions"), the show also dropped hints and preparation for bringing on the villain Onslaught as a new big bad for Season 2. We saw the villain potentially birthed in Season 1, Episode 9.

Onslaught came into existence after Professor X aka Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand) used his powers to put Magneto aka Erik Lehnsherr (Matthew Waterson) in a catatonic state. In using his psychic powers to suppress Erik, Charles also took on some of Magneto's ambient power, which then combined with Charles' suppressed, wild telepathic energies to create the villain Onslaught, an incredibly powerful and malevolent figure. Onslaught is terrifyingly powerful, maybe too powerful to join the MCU, but he's definitely not the most chill-inducing "X-Men" villain the show could have introduced. We've compiled a list of "X-Men" foes who are far scarier than Onslaught.