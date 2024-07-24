Dirty Dancing Has A Prequel With Diego Luna - But Most Fans Never Heard Of It
"Dirty Dancing" is one of the most beloved films from the '80s, having emerged from the decade as both a cultural and financial phenomenon. It grossed north of $200 million back in 1987, turning its already prominent leading actors into international superstars. Starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, "Dirty Dancing" cemented their status as screen icons. But despite how culturally recognized the film is, many don't know that "Dirty Dancing" is a franchise. In 2004, "Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights" came and went without making much of a splash.
The prequel, set during the Cuban Revolution, takes place around five years before the original film and details the exploits of Katey (Romola Garai), an American who moves to Cuba. There, she falls for Javier, played by Diego Luna, a free-wheeling, charismatic waiter who introduces her to Havana's nightlife. They express themselves through dance and soon fall in love. Upon release, the movie received mixed reviews and has a 23% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Many, like Washington Post critic Ann Hornaday, compared it unfavorably to the original, stating that it "doesn't begin to live up to the giddy energy, romance and terrific dancing of its progenitor."
Unlike its original, "Havana Nights" didn't make much of an impact at the box office, grossing just $14 million domestically. But despite mediocre critical and financial reception, the film has developed a cult-like following thanks to Luna's fans. "must a movie be 'good?' is it not enough to sit in the dark and watch Diego Luna shimmy his hips in rhythmic motion?" wrote Letterboxd user lunaaluna in a near 5-star review. It also has a 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
The Dirty Dancing prequel was one of Diego Luna's first English films
"Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights" is a classic example of a late-era prequel trying to capitalize on the goodwill of the original film. The movie has the same barebones narrative structure as the OG (a young woman falls in love with an experienced suave dancer), but it doesn't seem to do much with its interesting location and time period. For example, many Letterboxd users have criticized the film for not tackling the Cuban Revolution in an appropriate manner.
One of the saving graces of "Havana Nights" is that it features a cameo from Patrick Swayze as a dance instructor. It unfortunately doesn't feature Jennifer Grey, who was rather busy after the first "Dirty Dancing." That said, the original "Dirty Dancing" star is finally set to headline a proper sequel to the original film in the near future. Could it feature Luna, who has gone on to become a household name after his dancing appointment?
Despite its mixed-to-negative reception, the film stands out as a major turning point for Diego Luna's career. Fresh off of his internationally recognized role in the 2001 Mexican film "Y tu mamá también," the "Dirty Dancing" prequel was one of the actor's first leading roles in an American project. While speaking with blackfilm.com, Luna opened up about his then-rising career. "I don't want to come and conquer American films or the American market," he said. "I just want to do movies, movies that I care about." Unbeknownst to Luna, his stardom was on the precipice of rising.
Diego Luna's career blew up after Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Already a veteran of Mexican film and television, Diego Luna's career ramped up in the west in 2004, the year "Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights" debuted. While that film didn't turn heads, it was his first major showing as a lead in a prominent American production. The actor continued to grow his career by starring in Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks' "The Terminal," which was also released that year. Following these two features, Luna's stateside career became rather muted, with the thespian appearing in minor and supporting roles for several years.
Things started to ramp up for the actor in the 2010s. After being featured in a supporting role in Matt Damon's 2013 sci-fi flick "Elysium," the actor would become one of Hollywood's most interesting players. 2016 saw the actor head to a galaxy far, far away, cementing his status as a blockbuster lead. Luna wasn't sure he was right for "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" until his audition, but he did absolute wonders in the role of the morally gray Cassian Andor. He would later reprise his part as the Rebel in the Disney+ prequel series "Andor," which is widely considered to be one of the best Disney-era "Star Wars" projects.
In addition to his beloved role in the sci-fi franchise, Luna has also appeared in critical hits like "Narcos: Mexico" and Barry Jenkins' "If Beale Street Could Talk." While he may have been a hopeful star when "Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights" was released, the actor has since proven himself to be one of Hollywood's most intriguing actors.