Dirty Dancing Has A Prequel With Diego Luna - But Most Fans Never Heard Of It

"Dirty Dancing" is one of the most beloved films from the '80s, having emerged from the decade as both a cultural and financial phenomenon. It grossed north of $200 million back in 1987, turning its already prominent leading actors into international superstars. Starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, "Dirty Dancing" cemented their status as screen icons. But despite how culturally recognized the film is, many don't know that "Dirty Dancing" is a franchise. In 2004, "Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights" came and went without making much of a splash.

The prequel, set during the Cuban Revolution, takes place around five years before the original film and details the exploits of Katey (Romola Garai), an American who moves to Cuba. There, she falls for Javier, played by Diego Luna, a free-wheeling, charismatic waiter who introduces her to Havana's nightlife. They express themselves through dance and soon fall in love. Upon release, the movie received mixed reviews and has a 23% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Many, like Washington Post critic Ann Hornaday, compared it unfavorably to the original, stating that it "doesn't begin to live up to the giddy energy, romance and terrific dancing of its progenitor."

Unlike its original, "Havana Nights" didn't make much of an impact at the box office, grossing just $14 million domestically. But despite mediocre critical and financial reception, the film has developed a cult-like following thanks to Luna's fans. "must a movie be 'good?' is it not enough to sit in the dark and watch Diego Luna shimmy his hips in rhythmic motion?" wrote Letterboxd user lunaaluna in a near 5-star review. It also has a 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.