Rogue One: Diego Luna Wasn't Sure He Was Right For Star Wars Until His Audition

When the production team behind "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" began assembling the cast list for the film, some "Star Wars" fans were likely surprised to see Diego Luna's name on the list. That's largely because, to that point in his career, Luna had mostly avoided booking roles in such overt blockbuster fare, opting instead to front smaller projects like his 2001 breakthrough film "Y tu mamá también."

He had, however, dabbled in big-budget filmmaking, claiming supporting roles in Kevin Costner's 2003 Western epic "Open Range," Steven Spielberg's 2004 drama "The Terminal," and Neill Blomkamp's 2013 sci-fi thriller "Elysium." Blockbuster dalliances aside, it seems even Luna was surprised when he got a call for a role in a "Star Wars" project, openly admitting as much during a recent Variety "Actors on Actors" chat with fellow "Star Wars" galaxy alum Hayden Christensen.

As Luna recounted his "Rogue One" casting, he noted his initial meeting with director Gareth Edwards was so secretive that he didn't really know it was about a "Star Wars" project. As it became clear a role in the galaxy was indeed on the table, Luna claims he initially balked, telling Edwards plainly, "I don't see myself here. I love these films, but how do I fit here? No one has my accent." Edwards was eventually able to change Luna's mind about the part by convincing the actor he wanted to make a grounded "Star Wars" film more in tune spiritually with "Y tu mamá también" than a traditional "Star Wars" adventure.