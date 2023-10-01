How Old Are Patrick Swayze & Jennifer Grey In Dirty Dancing (And Is It A Problem)?

When "Dirty Dancing" hit theaters in August 1987, everyone — including the studio that produced the film — expected the project to flop. Nobody anticipated that the romantic drama set in 1963 about a love affair at a Catskills resort would become a sleeper hit that made over $213 million at the box office or be named 1988's most popular video rental. And that's to say nothing of the film's success at the Oscars, where it won in the music (original song) category for "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes.

"Dirty Dancing" has remained a cultural touchstone for the last 36 years, and while Kenny Ortega's enduring choreography (including that famous lift) has aged almost as well as Helen Mirren, the relationship between the film's leads has not. In the story, Frances "Baby" Houseman (Jennifer Grey) spends the summer at a resort with her family where she falls in love with the camp's dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze). The chemistry between the two actors is apparent from their first interaction, but what concerns modern audiences is their age gap.

While the characters' ages are never explicitly stated in the film, Baby is a recent high school graduate estimated to be around 17 or 18 years old, and Johnny is significantly older, in his mid-20s. And as conversations around age-appropriate relationships and grooming have become more culturally mainstream, the relationship between Baby and Johnny has come under a microscope.