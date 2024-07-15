A Fan Fixed The Gladiator 2 Trailer's Biggest Problem

The YouTube video has been showered with positive comments, with many praising the editor for methodically taking the existing footage from "Gladiator 2" and turning it into something they believe is more interesting. "better than the actual trailer. what a difference the music makes," shared @yogendrabijwe. "Your edited trailer actually pumped me up for the movie. This was a stark contrast to how I was extremely turned off by the original trailer," added @Constellasian. Many fans, like @viskinneriv, are vocal about how the fan remix has made them excited for the sequel, writing, "Original Trailer: I feel like I've seen the Movie. Re-Edited Trailer with Nostalgic Han Zimmer Score: When can I see the movie?"

What's interesting is that most fans are praising the use of Hans Zimmer's iconic "Gladiator" score, but the Oscar-winning composer didn't return for the franchise's sophomore offering. While speaking with Curzon, Zimmer explained that one of the reasons he's not back for Ridley Scott's sequel is because he feels the first score is perfect. "I liked the idea of moving on and not getting compared to my own work," he candidly said, adding, "It wouldn't have mattered if I had written the most amazing score, because the music in the first movie sticks in people's hearts."

The upcoming film will be scored by Harry Gregson-Williams, who once served as Zimmer's assistant. In his chat with the outlet, Zimmer said that audiences are in good hands with Williams, who he believes will deliver a rousing follow-up to the original's sound.

"Gladiator 2" (complete with historically accurate water battles and sharks) hits multiplexes on November 22.