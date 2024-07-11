Gladiator 2 Trailer Gets Huge Amount Of YouTube Dislikes - Here's Why

YouTube viewers are tearing down "Gladiator 2." Earlier this week, we got our first look at Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal fighting to death in the sequel's first trailer. The follow-up comes over two decades after the original debuted to rapturous critical and commercial acclaim. For years, fans have been clamoring for a sequel, but now that it's on the verge of being released, they're having second thoughts. As of this writing, the official trailer from the Paramount Pictures YouTube channel has accrued north of 13 million views and some 115,000 likes. The dislikes, obtained thanks to a third-party tool, stand at around 210,000. Ouch.

The YouTube comments section provide some insight into why some fans are turned off by the sequel, which doesn't grace multiplexes until later this year. "1. Awful music choice 2. You showed too much 3. Awful music choice," wrote @MajesticSerge in a comment that's received over 6,500 likes. "There's someone at Paramount who knew the music was a terrible choice, sitting back in their chair and laughing right now," expressed @yzwme586, pointing out an extremely common sentiment.

The one thing that everyone hates about the "Gladiator 2" trailer is the use of Kanye West and Jay-Z's "No Church in the Wild." The creative decision to use a contemporary rap song for a historical epic feels awkward and misplaced for many. "We went from Hans Zimmer to freakin' Spotify music," shared @AGaleonLapuz in a comment with well over 10,000 likes. While the music is off-putting for some, others think the use of an inaccurate track is the sign of a much larger problem.