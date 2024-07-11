Gladiator 2 Trailer Gets Huge Amount Of YouTube Dislikes - Here's Why
YouTube viewers are tearing down "Gladiator 2." Earlier this week, we got our first look at Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal fighting to death in the sequel's first trailer. The follow-up comes over two decades after the original debuted to rapturous critical and commercial acclaim. For years, fans have been clamoring for a sequel, but now that it's on the verge of being released, they're having second thoughts. As of this writing, the official trailer from the Paramount Pictures YouTube channel has accrued north of 13 million views and some 115,000 likes. The dislikes, obtained thanks to a third-party tool, stand at around 210,000. Ouch.
The YouTube comments section provide some insight into why some fans are turned off by the sequel, which doesn't grace multiplexes until later this year. "1. Awful music choice 2. You showed too much 3. Awful music choice," wrote @MajesticSerge in a comment that's received over 6,500 likes. "There's someone at Paramount who knew the music was a terrible choice, sitting back in their chair and laughing right now," expressed @yzwme586, pointing out an extremely common sentiment.
The one thing that everyone hates about the "Gladiator 2" trailer is the use of Kanye West and Jay-Z's "No Church in the Wild." The creative decision to use a contemporary rap song for a historical epic feels awkward and misplaced for many. "We went from Hans Zimmer to freakin' Spotify music," shared @AGaleonLapuz in a comment with well over 10,000 likes. While the music is off-putting for some, others think the use of an inaccurate track is the sign of a much larger problem.
Some fans are not on board with Denzel Washington's new character
It's not hard to argue against the criticism the song's music choice has received. While it makes strategic sense to use a popular rap song to market your film, especially to younger audiences, it feels a bit misguided. Seeing as the OG "Gladiator" is considered one of the best action movies of all time, it makes sense that fans are being critical over the sequel's more unique creative decisions. One choice that has people scratching their heads is Denzel Washington's accent as Macrinus. Key plot details point to Washington's "Gladiator 2" character being a devious individual in the Empire, making him perfectly cast, at least on paper.
Many viewers are a bit surprised that Washington is using his signature New York accent to play a member of the Roman Empire. "So Denzel is basically portraying Denzel as an ancient Roman," joked @BengalTiger47 in a comment that has over 24,000 likes, making this an extremely common criticism. Fans are finding Washington's character to be lacking innovation, with some saying that he's not bringing anything new to the table. "Denzel looks like he is in 'Training Day 2' Rome Edition," said @dobriyvecher. "is [D]enzel playing a time traveler?" asked @bluetreacle. "he's acting like someone from 2024 who's gone back to ancient [R]ome for a laugh."
These criticisms are fair, and Washington's lack of an era-accurate accent does stand out. Then again, this is historical fiction, and it's not like the original "Gladiator" had accurate accents to begin with.
Many are doubting Ridley Scott
With all the minor issues that the "Gladiator 2" trailer has, many are doubting director Ridley Scott, who was also responsible for the original film. The veteran filmmaker has had his share of duds in recent years, with projects like "Napoleon" and "House of Gucci" missing the mark, despite impressive amounts of on-screen talent. Now, many think the creative maverick doesn't have the skills to breathe life into the next Gladiator chapter. "Another comment said it best; 'When Ridley Scott makes a film, the gods flip a coin,'" shared @yammt3148 in a comment that surprisingly has over 9,000 likes.
"Remember how Ridley f'd up 'Napoleon.' He bout to do it again," expressed @VasariFilms. Many, like @taun96, are pointing out how inconsistent the filmmaker has been, writing, "Ridley Scott cooked a Michelin meal with 'The Martian' and 'Alien,' got food poisoning with 'House of Gucci,' and with 'Gladiator 2,' you're just not sure if you're about to have the worst or best meal of your night." Ouch!
Beyond doubting Scott, many are wary about "Gladiator" — one of all the time greats — getting a sequel in the first place. "Of all the movies that never needed a sequel, 'Gladiator' never needed it the most," suggested @Omeria. "The fact that movie with the perfect ending got a sequel is outrageous," added @HelenKH18. The filmmaker knew going into production that some fans would be displeased with the idea of a second installment, which is why Scott has shared some reassuring words about "Gladiator 2."
"Gladiator 2" hits multiplexes stateside on November 22.