The One Thing Everyone Hates About The Gladiator 2 Trailer

The epic first trailer for "Gladiator II" teases a fight to the death between Paul Mescal's and Pedro Pascal's characters, indicating that the film will be full of action and drama. If that's not enough, the Roman Colosseum also plays host to some naval battles, sharks, and rhinos. Despite all of the entertaining carnage on display, however, some fans can't look past the trailer's use of Jay-Z, Kanye West, Frank Ocean, and The Dream's hit "No Church in the Wild."

Released in 2011, "No Church in the Wild" is a hip-hop jam that appears on Jay Z and West's collaborative "Watch the Throne" album. It's a good song on its own, but some folks don't want it to accompany the trailer for a Ridley Scott historical epic, despite the lyrics referencing bloodstained colosseums. "Why is there modern rap music over it, they took the heart and soul out of it with the incredible score of the first one," X (formerly known as Twitter) user @iamsikora wrote. Where's Hans Zimmer when you need him?

This view was echoed by Redditor u/_Dave_, who claims that it makes the movie seem amateurish. "Was cool until No Church started... Modern popular song over Gladiator felt very high school film project to me."