Things Only Adults Notice In Despicable Me 4

"Despicable Me 4" begins tipping its hat to older audience members almost immediately with the introduction of Felonius Gru's (Steve Carell) classic (and inescapable) henchmen, the Minions (Pierre Coffin). After a stylish car sequence set to Pharell's infectious new song "Double Life," Gru and the Minions arrive at the supervillain academy Lycée Pas Bon. The small yellow buffoons exit a tiny car in their normal overalls — but quickly ditch them for black suits and ties, with black shades to complete the look.

On the surface, the moment plays at the Minions donning more appropriate attire for the black-tie event. More likely, however, this is the animation team acknowledging the TikTok hashtag #GentleMinions, a viral trend where young people wore suits and sunglasses to watch "Minions: The Rise of Gru" (which itself had plenty of adult jokes and themes). Though most TikTokers filming themselves participating appeared to merely enjoy the movie, there were even reports of theaters in the U.K. banning large groups in formal wear out of fear of disruptions.

Regardless, "Minions: The Rise of Gru" was a box office success, much in the same way "Despicable Me 4" has proven to be so far. Both arguably have the #GentleMinions fanbase to thank, at least in small part, for the films' viral successes.