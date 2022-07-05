People Are Dressing In Suits To See Minions: Rise Of Gru. Here's Why

The short answer is that it's hilarious, the world is crumbling, and why not?. The long answer isn't much more specific, but it provides a little context. Gentleminions (yes, that's the meme's name, per IGN) seems to be a variant of a recent meme which saw posters sharing images of stylistically specific individuals asking for tickets to a movie. Sometimes, the meme was meant to mock certain groups — case in point, an image of young adult men with patchy goatees and Spirit of Halloween fedoras asking for tickets to the 2019 film "Joker." Sometimes, the meme was meant to subvert expectations — consider, for example, an image of stereotypical country folk asking for tickets to the upcoming "Barbie" film. It's likely that Gentleminions is the natural progression of this brand of subversion.

This joke hasn't been without consequence. Some movie theaters are banning kids for causing a racket (via BBC) and giving other patrons refunds in bulk to make amends for the perceived distress. While the meme is, again, hilarious, it's understandable that other potential moviegoers would find it utterly destructive to the entire cinematic experience. Universal Pictures, meanwhile, tweeted their approval of the trend (after all, ticket sales are ticket sales).

It's important to remember that this kind of interface between web culture and reality isn't new, it's just new to the movie community. In 2019, as noted by Vox, a joke about storming Area 51 transformed into an actual event with approximately 6,000 travelers meeting up for "Alienstock" in Rachel, Nevada. All this to say, never underestimate the power of an exhausted generation's absurdist tendencies when a good bit is on the line.