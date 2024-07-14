Mark Harmon's Gibbs Replacement Austin Stowell Revealed In NCIS: Origins Video

Bringing a popular character into a prequel setting as a younger version of themselves can be tricky, especially when the character is as iconic as Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs on "NCIS." Now, a new "NCIS" Instagram reel shows Austin Stowell getting his 1990s-era Gibbs haircut and posing in the character's clothes for the prequel series "NCIS: Origins." Indeed, it looks like the prequel series is aiming to capture Gibbs' essence from the actor's performance instead of reproducing the parted-at-the-middle style that Harmon famously wears.

The extremely short-haired look is a marked departure from the older Gibbs' hairstyle, sure, but combine it with Stowell's stern, cleanly shaven face and no-nonsense clothing, and it's not entirely impossible to see something very Gibbs-like shining through. Of course, with "NCIS: Origins" Jackson Gibbs played by "Longmire" star Robert Taylor and the confirmation that Vera Strickland (Roma Maffia) also returns on "Origins," Stowell is hardly the only actor tasked with portraying a 1990s version of a familiar "NCIS" character. This will bring the franchise into the past while still keeping the characters fully recognizable.