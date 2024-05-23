NCIS: Origins' Gibbs Looks Different From Mark Harmon's In One Major Way

If you were wondering how very different Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) looked when he started working for "NCIS," wonder no more. CBS has dropped a first-look trailer for "NCIS: Origins," which gives audiences their very first glimpse of this young version of Gibbs. And it seems that Austin Stowell will do one thing that Mark Harmon's take on the character never got to do — wear his hair long.

In the first-look image below, Stowell has an optimistic look on his face, and he sports longer reddish hair. Naturally, the Gibbs audiences have known and loved is a close-cropped fellow with clean-shaven sideburns. But it looks like he started from a different place when he was younger. Indeed, the character will start out at NCIS Camp Pendleton under the watch of Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid).

Aside from Stowell's Gibbs, fans can expect to see Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Tyla Abercrumbie as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan, and Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland, a key franchise character making her return. And the excitement doesn't stop there, as the show has a tie back to the original "NCIS" world.