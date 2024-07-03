Why Young Jackson Gibbs From NCIS: Origins Looks So Familiar

"NCIS: Origins" focuses on franchise stalwart Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) at an earlier point in his life, when he's still on his way to becoming the stone-faced team leader "NCIS" viewers know and love. Of course, some fans might have trouble with an NCIS show featuring a Gibbs who isn't quite as old and grumpy — but fortunately, "Origins" addresses the issue with Gibbs' father, NCIS Special Agent Jackson Gibbs.

Jackson, who is a recurring character on the show, is a strange one. He appears on quite a few "NCIS" episodes, but while the older version of the character was played by Ralph Waite ("The Waltons," "Bones"), the show never managed to lock an actor for flashback scenes. Clint Carmichael, Andrew Lander, and Rob Norton have all played young Jackson, but "NCIS: Origins" takes another approach. Robert Taylor plays the role on the prequel show, and when it comes to portraying an experienced authority figure who's also the single father of a strong-willed offspring, his CV makes him the perfect actor for the job. Here's a look at some of Taylor's best-known roles before "NCIS: Origins."