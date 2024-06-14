The Reason Young Sheldon's Look Changed In Big Bang Theory Is Simple - Or Very Sad

In giving fans of the often cringe-worthy "The Big Bang Theory" a look at what Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons, Iain Armitage) was like as a kid, "Young Sheldon" fills in the blanks of his upbringing. What is his relationship with his siblings like? What was his father, George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber, who found Armitage to be a class act on set), like before his death? Questions like these and many others are thoroughly answered by the show's seventh and final season. However, "Young Sheldon" is also good at generating more questions about its title character. For example, why does he typically dress so fashionably and adult-like as a kid, but switches to primarily plain pants and graphic T-shirts as an adult?

Fans of both sitcoms have pondered this phenomenon, as seen in a Reddit thread on the topic by u/AirAffectionate7209, with two prevailing theories arising. Redditors like u/Earl_I_Lark believe that Sheldon's wardrobe change has to do with his living situation. On "Young Sheldon," he has his parents around and they are responsible for his clothes, but once he gets older and his budget gets tighter, he goes simpler on "The Big Bang Theory." Meanwhile, others such as u/freedog-88 think that his outfits could be something of a trauma response, with the unexpected death of his father leading him to feel stuck in his childhood years. He then expresses such feelings through his wardrobe.

Neither "The Big Bang Theory" nor "Young Sheldon" spend too much time explaining Sheldon's clothing choices, but his adoption of graphic T-shirts is pretty important all the same.