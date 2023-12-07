Gladiator 2 Plot Details Reveal Denzel Washington & Pedro Pascal's Characters

Now that "Napoleon" has vanquished the Thanksgiving box office, filmmaker Ridley Scott is heading back to work on "Gladiator 2." The sequel that has been rolling around the Oscar-nominated director's mind for over two decades is finally coming to fruition with an incredible cast leading the charge. Thanks to movie scooper Daniel Richtman, we've got an idea of what kind of characters two of its biggest stars — Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal — are bringing to life.

Over on his Patreon page, Richtman revealed character breakdowns and the film's logline, confirming that it "follows the story of Lucius (son of Lucilla), who was banished to the far reaches of the Roman Empire and must fight his way back." Washington is listed as playing Macranus, described as a "former fighter who has managed to change his destiny." It goes on to say that Macranus "has improved his position in society and is now a well-connected onlooker from the wings. Yet, despite his own past, he has no intention of helping others do the same. A cunning and cruel manipulator, he is fuelled by ambition." Could this suggest we're set to see Washington's mean streak on display? Some of his best work has been with villainous characters, like "Training Day" and Scott's own "American Gangster," so having him be the foil to Mascal's young hero would undoubtedly be something to get excited about. Pescal's character, however, is more of a mystery.