Gladiator 2 Plot Details Reveal Denzel Washington & Pedro Pascal's Characters
Now that "Napoleon" has vanquished the Thanksgiving box office, filmmaker Ridley Scott is heading back to work on "Gladiator 2." The sequel that has been rolling around the Oscar-nominated director's mind for over two decades is finally coming to fruition with an incredible cast leading the charge. Thanks to movie scooper Daniel Richtman, we've got an idea of what kind of characters two of its biggest stars — Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal — are bringing to life.
Over on his Patreon page, Richtman revealed character breakdowns and the film's logline, confirming that it "follows the story of Lucius (son of Lucilla), who was banished to the far reaches of the Roman Empire and must fight his way back." Washington is listed as playing Macranus, described as a "former fighter who has managed to change his destiny." It goes on to say that Macranus "has improved his position in society and is now a well-connected onlooker from the wings. Yet, despite his own past, he has no intention of helping others do the same. A cunning and cruel manipulator, he is fuelled by ambition." Could this suggest we're set to see Washington's mean streak on display? Some of his best work has been with villainous characters, like "Training Day" and Scott's own "American Gangster," so having him be the foil to Mascal's young hero would undoubtedly be something to get excited about. Pescal's character, however, is more of a mystery.
Pedro Pescal is a hero of the Roman Empire but could be a problem for Lucius
While there's a lengthy summary for Denzel Washington's Macranus, the one for Pedro Pascal's character, Marcus Acagius, is short, sweet, and maybe a little secretive. He's described as "the seasoned veteran and hero of the Roman Empire." That's it. It could indicate he's one of the good guys, but that might not be the case based on the rundown of Paul Mescal's Lucius. Seemingly turning his back on his family and birthright, Lucius has become an "enraged, defiant warrior [who] is not of Barbarian blood." The breakdown also reveals he's been "abandoned in his eyes by his family and betrayed by his people, he fights with the courage of someone who has nothing to lose. Loyalty is everything, but is it love and vengeance for his new people or the hatred of his own that gives him such unwavering mental and physical strength?"
Considering these new allegiances, is there a chance that Marcus Acagius is the real opposing force to Lucius? If so, it would make for a similar conflict to the one we saw in the first Gladiator film, where a forgotten warrior returns to take down a high and corrupting power. The difference here is that, unlike Joaquin Phoenix's Commodus, Pascal's Acagius might be seen in a better light. We'll find out when "Gladiator 2" hits theaters on November 22, 2024.