Ridley Scott Has Some Reassuring Words About Gladiator 2

"Gladiator" is arguably one of the most famous movies of all time, and it looks like director Ridley Scott is finally gearing up to start work on the highly anticipated sequel. The original film raked in $460 million on a $103 million budget (via Box Office Mojo) and was met with rave reviews from critics. It's a prestigious historical epic which always ends up in those 'Best Movies Ever Made' lists, and rightfully so.

The film won a best picture Oscar and earned Scott a best director nod. The star-studded main cast of Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Neilsen, and Djimon Hounsou delivered compelling performances, with Crowe nabbing an Oscar for his and Phoenix receiving a nomination. So it isn't surprising that Dreamworks wanted to see a sequel. Various ideas for the second film toyed with resurrecting Maximus (Russell Crowe), and "Gladiator 2" was trapped in development hell for well over a decade, however it seems like Ridley Scott is finally planning to return to Ancient Rome once more.

It's not clear what the plot will entail, or if Crowe will return as Maximus Decimus Meridius — but Chris Hemsworth might be involved. He recently worked with Crowe on "Thor: Love and Thunder," and according to New Idea, the Marvel star tried to persuade him to develop "Gladiator 2" together. An unnamed source says the main idea was for Hemsworth to play Maximus' son — although that hasn't been confirmed. However, Ridley Scott himself recently had some reassuring words about the sequel's progress.