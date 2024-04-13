Do Marvel's Netflix Shows Have As Much Nudity As You Remember?

For a long time, the Marvel Netflix shows were relegated to their own separate corner of this sprawling franchise. However, those shows soon made the leap to Disney+, with "Daredevil" and other series getting added to the official Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. This may put parents in a bind who got Disney+ for their kids to watch family-friendly fare like "Captain America: The First Avenger" and now have "The Punisher" to contend with, along with all of the violence and nudity those shows featured. But was there really as much nudity and sex as people remember?

It turns out there really isn't much in the way of nudity. In 2022, Mark Dennstedt uploaded some graphs to LinkedIn, keeping track of the scenes across the Netflix Marvel universe that had nudity or sex. There's actually no full-frontal nudity to be found in any of the shows. Any nakedness that does come up is seen from the back or side, such as Jessica Jones' (Krysten Ritter) bare back being seen when she has sex with Luke Cage (Mike Colter).

In addition, Disney+ offers parental controls so that adults can ensure their kids don't see anything scandalous on the Marvel Netflix shows. But Disney didn't censor anything in the Defenders Saga, so parents should be mindful of what's on there, even if the violence far outweighs any sexual material.