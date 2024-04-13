Do Marvel's Netflix Shows Have As Much Nudity As You Remember?
For a long time, the Marvel Netflix shows were relegated to their own separate corner of this sprawling franchise. However, those shows soon made the leap to Disney+, with "Daredevil" and other series getting added to the official Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. This may put parents in a bind who got Disney+ for their kids to watch family-friendly fare like "Captain America: The First Avenger" and now have "The Punisher" to contend with, along with all of the violence and nudity those shows featured. But was there really as much nudity and sex as people remember?
It turns out there really isn't much in the way of nudity. In 2022, Mark Dennstedt uploaded some graphs to LinkedIn, keeping track of the scenes across the Netflix Marvel universe that had nudity or sex. There's actually no full-frontal nudity to be found in any of the shows. Any nakedness that does come up is seen from the back or side, such as Jessica Jones' (Krysten Ritter) bare back being seen when she has sex with Luke Cage (Mike Colter).
In addition, Disney+ offers parental controls so that adults can ensure their kids don't see anything scandalous on the Marvel Netflix shows. But Disney didn't censor anything in the Defenders Saga, so parents should be mindful of what's on there, even if the violence far outweighs any sexual material.
The Netflix Marvel shows are the horniest the franchise has ever been
The Netflix Marvel shows were touted for venturing into R-rated territory for the MCU. However, this mostly applied to the violence. There's an episode of "Daredevil" where a man impales himself on a spike, which seems like it would be far more traumatizing for someone to watch than Jessica Jones lying in bed with the sheets pulled comically up to her armpits. Maybe she was just cold, but that scene (along with others) shows how Marvel still has a bit of a phobia when it comes to portraying intimate moments.
There have been some steamy scenes in various other Marvel projects, like in "Eternals" and "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) knock boots in the latter, but even that cuts away before anything too scandalous is seen. This aversion to sex can even be found in more recent TV-MA Marvel properties, like "Echo." There's ample violence throughout the series but not much in terms of sexual material. Some human-like beings are naked aside from body paint, but for the most part, it's a continuation of the MCU being fine with delving into more blood and gore but wanting to skirt away from too much sex.
That's not even getting into the language within the Defenders Saga, which was always pretty hesitant to use the word "f***" but had plenty of other lesser profanities. It's enough to wonder how far "Daredevil: Born Again" will go with its grit and sexual content. Will there be anything as steamy as Matt and Elektra's (Elodie Yung) sex scene from "Daredevil" Season 2? That remains to be seen.