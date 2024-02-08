5 Marvel & DC Movie Nude Scenes That Changed Superhero Cinema

Audiences turn to superhero movies for spectacle. They want to see fantastical acts of heroism and world-ending stakes. However, sometimes these movies will offer amusing or symbolic takes on subject matter that's a little bit more mundane. After all, superheroes are just like the rest of us sometimes, whether that involves struggling to pay the rent like Peter Parker — or walking around in their birthday suit.

There have actually been quite a few Marvel and DC movies that have shown characters in the nude, whether it's full frontal or just a shot of someone's butt. It makes sense — those spandex suits can start to chafe over time, so the first thing anyone would want to do is get out of them once they're home and just let things breathe for a bit.

We've selected nude superhero moments that serve a genuine function, whether they're meant to symbolize a character's journey, showcase a particular film's sense of humor, or simply fulfill a studio's request. Above all else, these moments changed superhero cinema by showing that not everything in the genre has to be made for kids. These scenes may have influenced future comic book adaptations to push boundaries even further or just get people talking. And, considering the workouts actors go through in order to transform into superheroes, they may just want to show off every nook and cranny from time to time.