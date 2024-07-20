Star Wars: 5 Infamous Force Powers From Legends That Need To Become Canon

In the "Star Wars" universe, the Force connects everything in the galaxy, with both Jedi and the Sith using its powers to gain incredible abilities. This connection has been explored in hundreds of stories since George Lucas debuted "A New Hope" in 1977. However, after Disney paid $8 billion in a deal to acquire LucasFilm, virtually every tale that took place outside of the main films and select TV shows was dubbed "Star Wars Legends" and declared non-canonical. As a result, the Force's capabilities were immediately decreased as storylines, characters, and powers that existed beyond what was seen on the big and small screens simply ceased to exist.

Despite these changes, "Star Wars" continues to redefine the Force, who can tap into it, and how it's used. In "Star Wars: The Acolyte," which is based in the High Republic Era, a coven of witches on Brendok refer to the Force as the Thread and are seen using it to shroud their enemies in darkness. In "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," viewers met the Nightsisters of Dathomir, who eventually appeared in live-action in "Ahsoka" and who believe the dark side of the Force allows them to cast spells. Meanwhile, the most common use of the Force involves the Jedi and Sith, who harness the energy on opposite ends of a battle between good and evil.

Regardless of what the powers are named and the belief systems behind them, the Thread, Magick, and the Force are all versions of the same thing. But looking to "Star Wars Legends" for inspiration, the current canon could really expand on what Force-users can do with their powers.