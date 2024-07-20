Star Wars: 5 Infamous Force Powers From Legends That Need To Become Canon
In the "Star Wars" universe, the Force connects everything in the galaxy, with both Jedi and the Sith using its powers to gain incredible abilities. This connection has been explored in hundreds of stories since George Lucas debuted "A New Hope" in 1977. However, after Disney paid $8 billion in a deal to acquire LucasFilm, virtually every tale that took place outside of the main films and select TV shows was dubbed "Star Wars Legends" and declared non-canonical. As a result, the Force's capabilities were immediately decreased as storylines, characters, and powers that existed beyond what was seen on the big and small screens simply ceased to exist.
Despite these changes, "Star Wars" continues to redefine the Force, who can tap into it, and how it's used. In "Star Wars: The Acolyte," which is based in the High Republic Era, a coven of witches on Brendok refer to the Force as the Thread and are seen using it to shroud their enemies in darkness. In "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," viewers met the Nightsisters of Dathomir, who eventually appeared in live-action in "Ahsoka" and who believe the dark side of the Force allows them to cast spells. Meanwhile, the most common use of the Force involves the Jedi and Sith, who harness the energy on opposite ends of a battle between good and evil.
Regardless of what the powers are named and the belief systems behind them, the Thread, Magick, and the Force are all versions of the same thing. But looking to "Star Wars Legends" for inspiration, the current canon could really expand on what Force-users can do with their powers.
1. Darth Nihilus' force-eating powers were on another level
Originating in the "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords" video game from LucasArts and Obsidian Entertainment, Darth Nihilus quickly proved to be one of the strongest Sith in existence. While key details about his past remain murky, we do know that Nihilus is a former Jedi and survivor of a Mass Shadow Generator attack during the Battle of Malachor V. As a result of the death and chaos surrounding him, Nihilus becomes a being capable of feeding off the Force, with his physical form deriving sustenance from the dark energy that overtakes his original, humanoid physiology. Aesthetically, his appearance is quite frightening, as he wears a white, skull-like mask with a long, dark, hooded cloak covering his frame.
Darth Nihilus' abilities are powerful almost beyond imagination, as he's capable of draining entire worlds of their life force and committing extinction-level events on planets of his choosing. In "Star Wars Tales" #24 (by Chris Avellone, Dustin Weaver, and Michael Heisler), Nihilus' capabilities are on full display as he wipes out a planet of Force-sensitive inhabitants, leaving only one person alive, Visas Marr, who becomes his apprentice.
Considering his vast powers, Nihilus is a unique villain who would be fascinating to watch if he ever joined Disney's "Star Wars" continuity. For now, though, he remains firmly rooted in "Legends" lore, as his Force-eating abilities are apparently just too powerful to work in the current canon. But if "Star Wars" ever decides to introduce a Galactus-like force of nature, Nihilus is ready to introduce the universe to his wrath.
2. Certain Jedi could phase through objects
One of the lesser known Force powers that has been relegated to "Legends" canon is the ability to phase through walls.
Referred to simply as Phase in "The Clone Wars Campaign Guide," this Force power allows users to navigate through solid matter. In "Star Wars: Republic: Emissaries to Malastare" (by Timothy Truman, Tom Lyle, Robert Jones, Michael Taylor, and Dan Jackson), Phase powers are shown for the first time when Jedi An'ya Kuro uses the ability. Later, in "Fate of the Jedi: Abyss" (by Troy Denning), Jedi Knight Bazel Warv shows off his Phase skills in a fight against Mandalorian Supercommandos. Since both of these stories are now non-canon, Phase no longer exists in the "Star Wars" universe.
It's easy to imagine how helpful using the Force to Phase would be if Jedi could tap into the ability. In "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope," if Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) had Phase powers, he would be able to much more easily escape some of his most perilous situations, such as being trapped in a trash compactor and nearly getting crushed by the closing walls. But those adventures aren't changing. In future stories where the power is considered, it would be interesting to see a Jedi who could phase through a lightsaber swing in combat or easily penetrate hidden, closed off places. It would open up many new possibilities for fights and missions.
3. Force Blinding is exactly what it sounds like
An ability appearing in the 1997 computer game "Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II" and its expansions by LucasArts, Force Blinding allowed Jedi and Sith to create bright lights via Force energy from their hands that were strong enough to temporarily blind those who faced its full effects. Force Blinding was used by both dark and light side Force-users and could be countered by Jedi using Force sight, a "Legends" ability letting users to see through walls or dark spaces. In the video game story, players were able to blind NPCs, but they could also be blinded themselves for a brief period if struck by the power.
Considering Jedi and Sith carry around lightsabers that emit their own light and power, Force Blinding became somewhat redundant. For example, in the fan-favorite "Star Wars Rebels" animated series, Kanan Jarrus is blinded in a battle with Darth Maul when the Sith slashes him up close with his saber. So, while there are ways for Jedi to become blind, Force Blinding didn't continue on as a main culprit for doing so when "Star Wars" expanded media was labeled as "Legends" lore.
Still, with the ability not being overpowered or even farfetched, it doesn't seem impossible for the Force Blinding to come back under the right circumstances, as its a perfectly believable power within the world of Disney's "Star Wars." It certainly could come in handy against the right opponent.
4. Deadly Sight is one of the Sith's strongest lost abilities
Also originating in "Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II," Deadly Sight is one of the most dominant, deadly abilities ever seen from the Sith.
As explained in "The Jedi Path: A Manual for Students of the Force" (by Daniel Wallace) as a forbidden Force ability, Deadly Sight is described as extremely rare and not often seen, even as wars broke out across the galaxy. The Sith power allows the Force user who channels it to harness anger, fury, and hatred, projecting them into a glare capable of incinerating opponents almost instantaneously. Even when it isn't fully charged, it's still deadly, as the sight powers can turn victims into blistering shells of their normal self. Think Cyclops' visor and optic blasts, but powered via rage and quite a bit more dangerous.
Deadly Sight is similar to Darth Nihilus' powers in the sense they are so dangerous and difficult to combat. If a Force-wielding Sith could simply channel rage into an attack that can obliterate multiple Jedi at once, it would create a major problem for the "Star Wars" heroes — who wouldn't use the power if they could access it through the light side, given its malevolent nature. Still, seeing it in canon would be jaw-droppingly epic, as using the ability in such a brutal act would rank among the darkest things ever seen in the "Star Wars" universe.
5. Force Smell was an unusual but effective power
Appearing in "Star Wars: Dark Force Rising" by Timothy Zahn and "Star Wars: Children of the Jedi" by Barbara Hambly, one of the Jedi's more unusual powers came from their nose with the Force Smell.
Force Smell is as straightforward as it sounds, allowing its users to use their sniffer to detect certain scents and odors. For example, Luke Skywalker uses Force Smell to track the cigar scent of Grand Admiral Thrawn's agent Niles Ferrier, while it later helps him locate Emperor Palpatine's battleship, the Eye of Palpatine. Giving Jedi super-smelling abilities made them expert trackers, but considering how much more impressive their other skills are, Force Smell ultimately was phased out into "Legends" canon.
It's not hard to imagine how Force Smell would have helped in the main "Star Wars" canon, as Jedi tracking and detection would become much easier with the ability. It's an odd and effective power that probably still has a place in the franchise, albeit under the right circumstances and with the right characters using it. Since super-smelling feels somewhat inhuman, it would make more sense for certain Jedi, such as ones of Wookiee descent, to be able to do Force Smelling on behalf of their teammates. It's a legitimate power, as silly as it might seem at first glance.