Star Wars: Is Darth Nihilus The Most Powerful Sith?

Since it debuted in 1976, the "Star Wars" franchise has introduced numerous Force users through movies, television shows, books, and more, with some being especially powerful. As far as dark side users go, Darth Vader and Darth Sidious tend to dominate the conversation about who deserves to be called the most powerful of them all. But while there's certainly a case to be made for them, it's difficult to argue that Darth Nihilus doesn't have one of the most compelling claims to that title of anyone to exploit the darker aspects of the Force.

Active during the Old Republic Era, Nihilus was once a human. However, he became a wound in the Force — a point of weakness within the Force often caused by a traumatic event — following a battle on the planet Malachor V that ended with the activation of a superweapon called a Mass Shadow Generator. Nihilus then manifested an insatiable craving for Force energy, leading him to eventually shed his human form and scour the galaxy for more Force energy to absorb via his Force Drain ability. In doing so, the Lord of Hunger joined his master, Darth Traya, and Darth Sion to form the feared Sith Triumvirate.

Nihilus is undoubtedly a formidable foe for the heroes of the "Star Wars" universe. He may not be the clear-cut most powerful Sith out there, but he's certainly among them — even though he's not a part of the new canon.