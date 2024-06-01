George Lucas Likes One Disney-Era Star Wars Project More Than You Likely Think

Since 2012, the "Star Wars" franchise and Lucasfilm at large have been tended to by Disney, with the galaxy far, far away expanding significantly under the studio's watchful eye. Movies, books, video games, comics, and more have popped up consistently, taking George Lucas' creation in new directions. While not all of Disney's "Star Wars" endeavors have proven massive hits, a large portion of them have done well critically and financially. In fact, there's one Disney+ series that even Lucas himself shared that he was a fan of.

Lucasfilm executive Pablo Hidalgo visited the "Full of Sith" podcast on May 8, where he revealed that Lucas was a big fan of "Obi-Wan Kenobi." "I've heard tell it's one of his favorite things that's come out of 'Star Wars,'" Hidalgo said. He also mentioned that Lucas, who stopped making "Star Wars" movies after 2005's "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, put his full support behind the project when it was just getting started. Hidalgo recalled, "Early on there was a conversation had with George over what his thoughts were, and whether or not, honestly, he bought the whole concept, and he was one hundred percent supportive."

Hidalgo also explained why Lucas was so on board with "Obi-Wan Kenobi" becoming a reality.