Forbes Named A Star Wars Icon The Richest Celebrity Of 2024

When you think of the richest people on the planet, business magnates like Bill Gates and Elon Musk likely spring to mind. But as the entertainment industry has grown increasingly global and consolidated (for better or worse), plenty of actors, musicians, and other celebrities have joined these boring old suits in the "too much money for any human being to reasonably use in their lifetime" category. And according to Forbes' recently published list of the richest celebrity billionaires in 2024, the #1 spot doesn't belong to LeBron James, Rihanna, or even Taylor Swift, but George Lucas.

The 79-year-old "Star Wars" creator has lived such a private life since selling his Lucasfilm production company to Disney in 2012 that you may have forgotten just how much money he's made over the years. Forbes estimates that the writer-director's net worth clocks in at $5.5 billion. That places him just ahead of fellow filmmaker and longtime friend Steven Spielberg on the list, who's valued at $4.8 million. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Lucas is worth far more at nearly $8.4 billion.

A majority of that money came from Lucas' sale of Lucasfilm. Disney bought the studio, and with it, "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones," for a whopping $4.05 billion, much of which Lucas said at the time that he hoped to spend on his various philanthropic endeavors. Disney claims to have made $12 billion since buying Lucasfilm, so it seems that the investment has paid off for both parties — although it's up for debate how George Lucas really feels about having sold "Star Wars."