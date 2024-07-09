Why These Horror Movies Bombed At The Box Office

In 2023 alone, horror movies brought in $901.7 million domestically, roughly 10% of that year's entire domestic box office. Such a hefty haul is more than double what horror movies accumulated in 2011, and perfectly crystallizes what big business horror films have become for Hollywood in the modern cinematic landscape. While other once-reliable genres fail to bring audiences into theaters, a compelling, frightening movie can still grab many moviegoers. Modern pop culture sensations like "Get Out" or "Five Night's at Freddy's" have proven just how much moolah there is in crafting chilling storytelling.

However, that doesn't mean every horror movie becomes the next "Nope" or "A Quiet Place" at the box office. On the contrary, many factors can lead a horror film to crash and burn financially. Over the years, countless spine-tingling titles have offered cautionary tales for future entries in this genre through their failures. Such shortcomings range heavily from poor release dates to excessive budgets to miscalculated marketing and so much more. One look at that $901.7 million figure from 2023 can make it seem like horror is foolproof at the box office, but these horror flops offer a different take that's as unnerving to studio execs as any campfire ghost story.