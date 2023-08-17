The Real Reason Haunted Mansion Bombed At The Box Office

Disney's "Haunted Mansion" failed to scare up a storm at the summer box office.

When it comes to mining IP, Disney is king. Beyond giving their animated projects the live-action treatment, the media giant has made significant efforts to find inspiration (and billion-dollar franchises) across their various brands and divisions. While Disney will always be known for its cinematic output, it's difficult to deny their mammoth footprint in the world of theme parks and attractions. Over the years, the studio has managed to adapt several of their iconic attractions, giving viewers a different taste of their favorite rides. As companies across Hollywood continue to search for properties to adapt, it's a slick move on Disney's part to adapt attractions that are already bringing in millions of visitors a year.

So far, Disney has had mixed success with this creative direction, with their most profitable and recognizable adaptation being the billion-dollar grossing "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, which is based on the ride of the same name. And while the future of the "Pirates" franchise seems to be in limbo, Disney is already hard at work trying to find its next cash cow, ignoring the theatrical bombs that was 2015's "Tomorrowland."

Earlier this summer, Disney debuted a film based on "Haunted Mansion" — their second adaptation of the spooky Disneyland ride. Starring LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, and Tiffany Haddish, the film debuted to a muted $24 million. Internationally, the family-friendly horror flick failed to find an audience, with a foreign total standing just below $23 million. Against a budget of $150 million, "Haunted Mansion" is a bomb for Disney, reducing any chances to kickstart a franchise. With mixed reviews from and a poor release strategy, "Haunted Mansion" was always meant to be a fumble for the media giant.