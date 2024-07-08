The Boys Season 4 Ruined A Controversial Gen V Character - And Fans Hate It

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 4, Episode 6 — "Dirty Business"

The following article contains references to sexual assault.

"The Boys" Season 4 has proven to be the superhero satire's most divisive outing yet. Critics still seem to enjoy the show, with Looper's review praising the great cast and awesome set pieces. However, the Prime Video series' audience score on Rotten Tomatoes leaves something to be desired, with many fans sharing the belief that the new season of "The Boys" is focusing too much on shock value rather than advancing the story. That criticism appears to be at play in a big way for "The Boys" Season 4, Episode 6, with fans angry about how it handled one particular character.

Tek Knight (Derek Wilson) was introduced on "Gen V" as a menacing detective who has a weird fetish for holes. While he was presented as a multi-faceted character, "The Boys" focuses almost exclusively on his sexual side when he's not making racist comments toward A-Train (Jessie T. Usher). A Reddit thread breaks down how he changed across the two shows, with u/DistributionJust976 writing, "They ruined his character, a complete and utter waste with no Iron Man suit like in the comics except one tiny low quality frame from a made up fighting game."

It's not even like the show can present him differently down the line as Tek Knight's killed off by the episode's end. This makes his presentation even more disappointing to many fans. "He was actually my favourite character in Gen V despite showing up for only one episode," wrote u/Beneficial_Box6263. "He was really memorable. I am kinda disappointed they killed him off like that." Now, Tek Knight's characterization can go in the pile of things fans believe "The Boys" has dropped the ball on.