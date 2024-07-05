Reddit Users Are Furious With The Boys Creator Eric Kripke For A Good Reason

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 4, Episode 6 — "Dirty Business"

"The Boys" is the wildest superhero story around, though its Season 4 has worried fans on occasion. In the latest example of audience dismay toward the newest season, showrunner Eric Kripke has angered some viewers ... and their ire just might have a point. The problem in question relates to "The Boys" Season 4, Episode 6, in which Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) infiltrates Tek Knight's (Derek Wilson) party disguised as Webweaver (Dan Mousseau), only to end up tormented in the Supe's secret sex dungeon.

As user u/fuwafuwa7chi posted on Reddit, Kripke has given flippant comments about this scene in an interview with Variety. "Well, that's a dark way to look at it! We view it as hilarious," Kripke said when asked what the show tried to say by having Hughie sexually assaulted by a Supe he used to look up to so shortly after his father (Simon Pegg) dies. This doesn't really mesh with the comments the showrunner made about the Deep (Chace Crawford) assaulting Starlight (Erin Moriarty) during Season 1. "I've never worked so hard or stressed so much about a scene in my life before or since," Kripke told Screenwriters' Festival Online in 2021 (via Screen Rant). "Because if I got that wrong, it's not just that it would fail as a scene, it would be hurtful. And I felt that pressure and responsibility all throughout."

Compare these quotes, and it comes across like Kripke treats two characters' sexual assaults by people they once looked up to in a radically different way. As such, Redditors haven't been particularly happy.