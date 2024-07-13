Marvel Confirmed Wolverine Smells Bad In The Weirdest Place

What if we told you that the list of most terrible things Wolverine has ever done might as well include not taking regular baths and doing away with deodorant while out and about fighting bad guys? Even with his enhanced sense of smell, Logan seemingly isn't aware of his body odor (if he even cares about it), and this was confirmed in a campy Marvel Comics novelty from the early 1990s.

"Marvel Illustrated: The Swimsuit Issue" #1 hit comic book shelves in 1991 as an obvious parody of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Editions, and it has a number of features one would expect to see in the latter publication, including various Marvel superheroes and supervillains rocking the hottest swimwear of the summer. Spoof advertisements are also found on its pages, including one for "Macho speed stick deoderant [sic]," with Wolverine as the product's endorser.

"It's a fact: When you exert yourself you sweat, and when you sweat you stink," the top part of the ad reads. "This goes for superheroes as well. And just like ordinary people, superheroes, even those with a hypersensitive sense of smell like Wolverine, are usually the last ones to know that they smell bad." The text then adds a sly dig at Wolverine's less-than-pleasing personality: "And though our product could help Wolverine with his body odor problem ... We'd rather not be the ones to tell him."