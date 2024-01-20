Why Marvel's She-Hulk Season 2 Likely Won't Happen, According To Tatiana Maslany
Marvel Studios might appear to be getting back on track with Season 2 of "What If...?" and a promising reunion with Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) on "Echo," but there's still a lot more to be done in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only does the quest for a new Kang continue after Marvel Studios dropped Jonathan Majors, but reports reveal that the highly anticipated "Daredevil: Born Again" will bring back two Marvel stars after the project was forced to start from scratch.
At least some characters are getting another shot on the screen, though, because if a comment from Tatiana Maslany indicates anything, She-Hulk might not be. During an appearance on a stream for "Codenames LIVE!," Maslany was asked if we can expect to see her gamma-tinted attorney back for another season of "She-Hulk," only to have her break some bad news. "I don't think so," she said. "I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, 'No thanks.'"
While a statement directly from Marvel Studios has yet to confirm if there's any truth to this, it wouldn't come as a massive shock. In Marvel's effort to cut back on bombarding audiences with as many chapters from the MCU as possible, going back to court with Jennifer Walters on a show met with divisive reception might be a risk not worth taking. That's not to say She-Hulk couldn't wind up elsewhere, though.
She-Hulk could find herself on the Avengers roster
The problem with "She-Hulk" wasn't in its execution or objective of being a procedural sitcom with a heroic hue but the toxic review bombing from viewers who didn't enjoy it. Regardless of the twerking outrage or the discovery that Captain America (Chris Evans) lost his virginity in 1943, Tatiana Maslany fell into the role wonderfully, only gaining more favor thanks to her A-grade chemistry with Charlie Cox, who returned as Daredevil. With that in mind, even though her show might not have earned another stint, it would be great if She-Hulk gets bumped up a level as one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and shares the screen with iconic heroes to become more of one herself.
It's not a wild idea either. In the comics, Jennifer Walters has been a member of the Fantastic Four, the all-female team the Lady Liberators, A-Force, and the Avengers over the years. Perhaps the MCU could set her up as a team player here, replacing her cousin and the Avengers' regular heavy, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Unfortunately, waiting for confirmation on that could take a while. Besides being without a Kang, "The Kang Dynasty" has gone through various hands behind the scenes after losing a director in Destin Daniel Cretton but gaining a writer in Michael Waldron. Who knows? Perhaps this rejig could free up some space for Walters, making her inevitable thunderclap well deserved.