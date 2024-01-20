Why Marvel's She-Hulk Season 2 Likely Won't Happen, According To Tatiana Maslany

Marvel Studios might appear to be getting back on track with Season 2 of "What If...?" and a promising reunion with Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) on "Echo," but there's still a lot more to be done in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only does the quest for a new Kang continue after Marvel Studios dropped Jonathan Majors, but reports reveal that the highly anticipated "Daredevil: Born Again" will bring back two Marvel stars after the project was forced to start from scratch.

At least some characters are getting another shot on the screen, though, because if a comment from Tatiana Maslany indicates anything, She-Hulk might not be. During an appearance on a stream for "Codenames LIVE!," Maslany was asked if we can expect to see her gamma-tinted attorney back for another season of "She-Hulk," only to have her break some bad news. "I don't think so," she said. "I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, 'No thanks.'"

While a statement directly from Marvel Studios has yet to confirm if there's any truth to this, it wouldn't come as a massive shock. In Marvel's effort to cut back on bombarding audiences with as many chapters from the MCU as possible, going back to court with Jennifer Walters on a show met with divisive reception might be a risk not worth taking. That's not to say She-Hulk couldn't wind up elsewhere, though.