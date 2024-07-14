5 Deadpool Moments That Might Be Too Dark For The MCU

Wade Wilson is about to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Deadpool & Wolverine," which will see the popular antihero take his place in the same world as the Avengers, Daredevil, Spider-Man, and other major characters. While the ability of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) to fit into the MCU has been debated as his rated-R nature goes against the tone of previous offerings from the superhero giant, in his new movie, he appears to have full reign when it comes to swearing, violence, and pushing the boundaries of what can be shown in most modern Marvel movies.

In short, the threequel doesn't appear to be holding back at all.

But despite "Deadpool & Wolverine" fully earning its R-rating, there are several moments featuring the antihero in the comics that might be even too dark for the MCU to adapt. From Deadpool's abusive mistreatment of one of his closest friends to killing off a fan-favorite hero under the orders of one of his biggest idols to working alongside Galactus in his quest to feed his bottomless hunger, Wade Wilson has no shortage of stunningly dark moments that may never make their way into the live-action universe.