5 Deadpool Moments That Might Be Too Dark For The MCU

Wade Wilson is about to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Deadpool & Wolverine," which will see the popular antihero take his place in the same world as the Avengers, Daredevil, Spider-Man, and other major characters. While the ability of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) to fit into the MCU has been debated as his rated-R nature goes against the tone of previous offerings from the superhero giant, in his new movie, he appears to have full reign when it comes to swearing, violence, and pushing the boundaries of what can be shown in most modern Marvel movies.
In short, the threequel doesn't appear to be holding back at all.
But despite "Deadpool & Wolverine" fully earning its R-rating, there are several moments featuring the antihero in the comics that might be even too dark for the MCU to adapt. From Deadpool's abusive mistreatment of one of his closest friends to killing off a fan-favorite hero under the orders of one of his biggest idols to working alongside Galactus in his quest to feed his bottomless hunger, Wade Wilson has no shortage of stunningly dark moments that may never make their way into the live-action universe.
Deadpool's early treatment of Blind Al was abhorrent
Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) is one of Wade's closest friends and confidants in the "Deadpool" live-action franchise, with the elderly roommate of Wade Wilson often stealing the scenes she shares with the potty-mouthed assassin. However, in the comics, Deadpool's treatment of Al makes the character genuinely afraid of the Merc with a Mouth — and for good reason.
In "Deadpool" #14 (by Joe Kelly, Walter McDaniel, Anibal Rodriguez, Chris Sotomayor, Digital Chameleon, Comicraft, Albert Deschense, and Richard Starkings), the story opens in horrifying fashion when Weasel finds himself in Deadpool's Box, a torture chamber where Blind Al is kept captive. She tells Weasel they are prisoners of Deadpool and that she's been kept in the nightmarish room for quite a while. When Weasel seeks more information on their shared prison, he discovers the shocking truth: Deadpool leaves the door of the Box wide open, allowing Al to escape whenever she'd like. However, knowing what Deadpool will do if she attempts to leave makes her totally afraid to run away. She believes that she stands less of a chance of living outside of what is a literal death trap.
There's no valid reason for Deadpool to stick Blind Al in the hellish Box other than his own psychopathic pursuits and desires. Throwing Weasel in there as well shows the mercenary can be a genuine monster, even to his closest friends. It's easy to see why later Deadpool stories have opted to lean more into the comedy of the character, because the iteration seen in this story is just a straight-up bad guy.
Deadpool kills an innocent life to save another
Deadpool has done some horrible things to save those he loves, and that's never been more clear than in "Despicable Deadpool" #295 (by Gerry Duggan, Scott Koblish, Ruth Redmond, and Joe Sabino), where the titular antihero kills an innocent woman to prevent his daughter from being murdered.
In the comic, Stryfe (Nathan Summers) tells Deadpool that, in exchange for Wade killing a random woman, Marietta Nelson, he won't kill Wade Wilson's daughter, Ellie. Deadpool breaks into Marietta's bedroom, waking her up. He tells her he doesn't want to kill her, but that he doesn't have a choice in the matter. A frightened Marietta listens to his plan and, understanding she's about to die, asks if it will hurt. That's when Deadpool reveals he's already injected her with a poison that kills her as tears run down her face.
In this case, Deadpool is forced to make a harrowing decision to save his daughter's life. The Merc with a Mouth generally has no problem with taking lives in the course of his work as a mercenary. But he kills Marietta out of pure necessity, believing Stryfe would take away Ellie if he didn't. It's a choice Deadpool struggles with, as he knows he's doing a bad thing for the right reason and is forced to make a choice we're unlikely to see adapted to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Killed Agent Coulson believing he was the enemy
During Marvel Comics' "Secret Empire" event, Deadpool gets the chance to work alongside his childhood hero as Captain America recruits him to go on a secret mission. However, while he's excited to fight side-by-side next to his idol, it turns out he's a cloned Nazi version of the Avenger who uses Wade Wilson for his own gain.
In "Deadpool" #31 (by Gerry Duggan, Matteo Lolli, Christian Dalla Vecchia, Ruth Redmond, and VC's Joe Sabino), Deadpool gets a directive from evil clone Captain America to track down Agent Coulson, who, unbeknownst to the antihero, has learned the truth about Rogers not being who he says he is. Deadpool blows up the S.H.I.E.L.D. operative's flying car and chases him down as he tries to get to safety. Unfortunately, the mercenary catches up with Coulson, shoots him, and kills him. In the end, Deadpool's blind support of Captain America leads to the shocking murder of an innocent hero.
Coulson's death not only impacted S.H.I.E.L.D. but completely changed the trajectory of the character. Following his murder, Coulson is resurrected by Mephisto and joins Marvel's most popular devil to create a new reality where the Squadron Supreme rules and he's President of the United States. That reality eventually folded when he was killed once more, but recently, in the pages of the ongoing "Infinity Watch" crossover, Coulson has been revived once again, this time via the Death Stone. Even with the Stones existing in the MCU, this story is a little too dark and convoluted to expect Marvel Studios to adapt.
Deadpool kills Luke Cage... from the inside
"Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe" (by Cullen Bunn, Dalibor Talajic, Lee Loughridge, and Joe Sabino) appears to be one of the inspirations for "Deadpool vs. Wolverine," with the titular duo killing the past Fox Universe. However, the comic features some incredibly dark and gory kills, including Deadpool killing Spider-Man by shooting him point blank in the head. But few moments are darker than Deadpool getting creative to kill Luke Cage.
Deadpool's quest to kill all the heroes in the Marvel Universe sees him tango with the Avengers in "Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe" #2. In the issue, Deadpool sneaks explosives into Avengers Tower after shrinking them with Pym Particles. As a result, he's able to murder several major heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, and Hawkeye. Luke Cage, however, survives the explosion thanks to his impenetrable skin.
Wade foresaw several heavy-hitters making it out of the initial blast, so as Cage approaches him, he reveals he snuck a couple of the shrunken bombs into the Avenger's coffee. Cage looks on in horror as explosions begin to go off inside his body, and he dies as smoke pours from his nose, mouth, and ears. Killing Cage this way is both smart and frightening, showing that Deadpool really planned ahead to stop anyone who stands in his way, including someone who is practically invincible. It's also something that would be more at home in "The Boys" television series as opposed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
He served Galactus in his quest for hunger
Deadpool is no stranger to working alongside powerful heroes and entities, with the 2010 "Deadpool Team-Up" featuring crossovers with Iron Fist, The Watcher, and Thor. But it's Deadpool's partnership with Galactus that results in one of his funniest and darkest moments.
In "Deadpool Team-Up" #883 (by Skottie Young, Ramon Perez, Andres Mossa, and Jeff Eckleberry), Deadpool answers a help-wanted job listing that turns out to be Galactus seeking a new herald. After initially expressing doubt that Deadpool could serve him and sate his hunger, Galactus gives Wade the Power Cosmic, transforming the antihero into his cosmic servant. Deadpool embraces the opportunity to search for planets for Galactus to devour, and the merc's giddiness in doing so is extremely hilarious and undeniably dark. He gleefully announces to a planet of Pikachu-like aliens that his boss will be eating them "posthaste," showing that he has no problem with thousands of creatures dying at his hands. Deadpool continues helping Galactus, eliminating more and more life forms and planets until he eventually draws the ire of Devourer of Worlds for his big mouth, costing him the job.
While the comic is played for laughs, Deadpool sending thousands of innocent creatures to their death at the hands of Galactus, even if it's in the name of cosmic balance, ranks among the worst things he's ever done. It's why Silver Surfer has so much guilt about being Galactus' Herald, even though he had little choice in the matter. Deadpool, on the other hand, couldn't care less, as he happily watches Galactus feed without any concern over the death he's directly helped cause.